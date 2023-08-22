Securitybricks Earns CMMC Third Party Organization Assessment (C3PAO) Status
Securitybricks' C3PAO accreditation, along with its accelerators built on ServiceNow, enables Department of Defense contractors to meet CMMC requirements.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Securitybricks announced today that it has earned accreditation as a Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) from Cyber AB. This accreditation authorizes Securitybricks to perform Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) assessments and certify any of the 300,000+ U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contractors.
To earn the 3PAO accreditation, Securitybricks completed a comprehensive assessment conducted by Cyber AB, the authorized CMMC accreditation body authorized by DoD and Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) to verify technical competence and quality management compliance to support DoD in protecting sensitive unclassified information.
Securitybricks has also launched its CMMC accelerators in partnership with ServiceNow to automate the CMMC assessment while meeting contractual flow down requirements using NIST 800-171 framework.
“Securitybricks is one of 10 companies in the U.S. who have earned both a FedRAMP 3PAO and a CMMC C3PAO status. These accreditations demonstrate our expertise in cloud security and compliance with a commitment to help DoD and Federal agencies protect sensitive data.” stated Raj Raghavan, CEO of Securitybricks.
###
About Securitybricks, Inc.
Securitybricks, Inc., a firm focused on cloud security and compliance. Based in the U.S., its team members all U.S. Citizens, including military veterans, have over 15+ years of experience in implementing cybersecurity and regulatory compliance controls. https://securitybricks.io/.
About CMMC
The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is a comprehensive framework developed by the Department of Defense (DoD) to protect Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) that the Department shares with its prime and subcontractors. All Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors with CMMC DFARS clause are required to be assessed by a C3PAO.
Raj Raghavan
Securitybricks, Inc.
3PAO@securitybricks.io