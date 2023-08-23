Allied Physicians Group, Pariva Health and the LEGO Foundation, Announce Partnership to Support Neurodivergent Children
Allied Physicians Group and Pariva Health, in collaboration with the LEGO Foundation, Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Support for Neurodivergent Children
Collaboration aims to support families with children experiencing neurodevelopmental delays, including Autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome and Cerebral Palsy.
The partnership between Pariva Health and Allied Physicians Group will positively impact the lives of children with developmental delays in a major way.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Physicians Group, a physician-led healthcare organization providing comprehensive care across multi-specialties, has signed an exclusive partnership with Pariva Health. This collaboration aims to revolutionize support for families with children experiencing neurodevelopmental delays, including Autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and Learning Disabilities.
Pariva Health, in collaboration with the LEGO Foundation, has been at the forefront of innovation with their Family Support Program (FSP). Designed to empower families of children with developmental delays, the FSP provides comprehensive support from pre-diagnosis to post-diagnosis and in schools. By focusing on the unique needs of children and families, the FSP offers targeted family interventions that foster growth, understanding, and resilience.
Internationally known under the brand name Mom's Belief, Pariva Health has successfully served more than 3,000 children in seven countries. Their ground-breaking approach earned the 2019 Most Innovative Project Award at the United Nations.
“The partnership between Pariva Health and Allied Physicians Group will positively impact the lives of children with developmental delays in a major way,” said pediatrician Kerry Fierstein, MD, Chief Executive Officer at Allied Physicians Group. “Pariva’s skill-based approach coupled with their psychosocial family support helps families give their child the tools to learn and grow.”
Nitin Bindlish, Founder and CEO of Pariva Health, expressed his approval for the partnership, saying, “This alliance with Allied Physician Group marks a monumental step in our mission to transform the lives of neurodivergent children and their families. Together with our supportive partner, the LEGO Foundation, we are confident that our Family Support Program will expand its impact and continue its success on a global scale.”
The Family Support Program is a comprehensive initiative that provides targeted care for families with children experiencing developmental delays. This approach includes pre-diagnosis support and post-diagnosis interventions, emphasizing conditions such as Autism, ADHD, Down syndrome, and cerebral palsy. By utilizing innovative, play-based techniques, the FSP makes learning enjoyable and engages families, enhancing the bond between child and caregiver.
The partnership with Allied Physician Group, a network of over 150 physicians across 35 locations in New York, will leverage clinical expertise and cutting-edge technology that has made Pariva Health (powered by Mom's Belief) a global leader. This collaboration ensures that the Family Support Program's resources reach even more families, making a meaningful difference in their lives.
For more information about Pariva Health, visit www.parivahealth.com. To learn more about Allied Physicians Group please visit www.alliedphysicansgroup.com.
About Pariva Health
Pariva Health is a leader in supporting families with children who have confirmed or suspected neurodevelopmental needs. By offering tailored, telehealth-based interventions and working closely with the LEGO Foundation, Pariva Health creates joyful and engaging learning experiences. Their innovative and compassionate approaches have had positive impacts across multiple regions.
About Allied Physicians Group
Allied Physicians Group has built the largest independent pediatric footprint in New York State. As a physician led organization, Allied Physicians Group believes patients receive better and more attentive care when they are seen by an independent pediatrician who has the freedom to make decisions that are best for the child. Allied Physicians Group is a growing partnership of more than 35 primary care practices throughout Greater New York City, Long Island, and the lower Hudson Valley region. Each year, the 150 clinicians of Allied Physicians Group see more than 180,000 patients. To learn more please visit www.alliedphysiciansgroup.com.
