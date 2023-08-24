AgileBrainSM and Goal Imagery® Partner to Develop Innovative Coaching Applications Combining Psychology and Neuroscience
The team at AgileBrain is breaking new ground in the measurement of emotions.”BOSTON, MA, US, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Indicator Systems, Inc. (d/b/a AgileBrain), creators of a breakthrough emotional / motivational measurement technology, and Goal Imagery® Coaching Academy (a/k/a Goal Imagery® Institute), an internationally-acclaimed coaching school with thousands of alumni and students from over 70 countries around the globe, are announcing a collaborative partnership to further the coaching profession’s understanding of — and ability to work with — human emotions, by capitalizing on the advances in the fields of neuroscience and behavioral psychology.
Grounded in psychology and neuroscience, AgileBrain’s emotional measurement system delivers fast, accurate profiles of peoples’ emotional state, activation level and detailed measures of the emotions activated. AgileBrain’s technology utilizes validated images and rapid exposure to target emotional need areas and filter out cognitive biases that can distort accurate measurement.
Recognized by Positive Psychology magazine as one of the top coach training schools, Goal Imagery® Coaching Academy has been providing ICF-approved and accredited coaching education since 2008, through its flagship "Holistic Life, Career & Executive Coach Training” — which is offered at all three certification levels recently established by the ICF (International Coaching Federation).
“The team at AgileBrain is breaking new ground in the measurement of emotions,” explained Marianna Lead, Founder and Executive Director at Goal Imagery® Coaching Academy, adding “their approach is unlike any other I’ve seen. It helps coaches unlock their clients’ emotions with an easy, interactive 3-minute exercise.”
As part of the partnership, the AgileBrain team collaborated with Goal Imagery® Coaching Academy to develop a new "Science of Emotions” modules and programs, reflecting the most recent insights from the fields of affective (related to emotion) neuroscience and behavioral psychology — offering the Institute’s students and alumni free access to the AgileBrain assessment and platform. In turn, AgileBrain is gaining invaluable feedback on the use of its technology in real-world coaching applications.
“Goal Imagery’s focus on holistic coach training and the importance of emotions make it a perfect fit for us,” said John Penrose, CEO at AgileBrain, “and AgileBrain will help Goal Imagery® students and alumni accelerate the time to emotional insight for their clients.”
Leading Indicator Systems, a trusted partner to the human capital industry for more than 20 years, is the developer of the AgileBrain emotional measurement system. AgileBrain offers a breakthrough, neuroscience-based emotional / motivational measurement capability to measure and explain human emotions. AgileBrain has been validated in six large-scale validation studies, peer-reviewed in five academic articles and tested with coaches in a long-duration trial. Coaches subscribe to the AgileBrain platform to support their client work, access cutting edge emotional research and collaborate in a community of like-minded professionals.
Goal Imagery® Coaching Academy is internationally acclaimed for its comprehensive and affordable training programs encompassing all popular niches and approaches in coaching. Its Holistic Life, Career & Executive Coach TrainingTM is taught online in 6 different languages and has over 2,000 alumni around the world.
