Legislative & Policy

Gov. Jay Inslee today signed Senate Bill 5087 into law. The legislation, requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson and sponsored by Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, repeals a number of unconstitutional state laws, including Washington’s invalid death penalty statute.

Legislative & Policy

