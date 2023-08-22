Legislative & Policy

Gov. Jay Inslee today signed Senate Bill 5087 into law. The legislation, requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson and sponsored by Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, repeals a number of unconstitutional state laws, including Washington’s invalid death penalty statute.
