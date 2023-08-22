Celebrity Chef Brooke Williamson to Serve as Culinary Ambassador for Modern Recipe

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Recipe, the food experience brand from Sodexo, announced celebrity chef Brooke Williamson as culinary ambassador. Chef Williamson is executive chef and owner of an independent restaurant venture in Southern California, Playa Provisions, but she is most widely known for winning season 14 of Bravo’s “Top Chef”, season 1 of Food Network’s “Tournament of Champions” and becoming one of three titans on Bobby Flay’s “Bobby’s Triple Threat.”

As culinary ambassador, she will develop seasonal dishes for Modern Recipe inspired by her signature California style. She will also help roll out the Modern Recipe brand to guests, sharing stories of inspiring, responsible, flexible, and healthy food that fosters connection.

“I love the way food can bring people together,” says Williamson. “I am excited for the chance to partner with Modern Recipe to create recipes that connect and inspire their broad and diverse audience wherever they learn, work, play or heal.”

“Chef Williamson is a perfect fit for Modern Recipe’s mission of bringing together climate-friendly menus and ingredients that feed our commitment to wellness. Her creative energy and culinary expertise will bring the innovative and inspiring recipes for today’s modern workplace experience,” says Diego Raso, Vice President, Product & Marketing at Sodexo North America.

From plant-based menus to sustainably sourced ingredients, Modern Recipe’s exciting rebranding delivers a hospitality experience that combines contemporary, responsible cuisine and collaborative, smart spaces. Modern Recipe enables workplaces to stay ahead of trends in food culture, all while delivering an employee experience that impresses informed consumers and supports their health and wellness goals.

“In today’s business landscape, our clients are looking for employee experience solutions to ensure happy, productive workplaces where they can attract and retain their talent. A hospitality-focused brand like Modern Recipe delivers a flexible, sustainable food experience with inviting, digitally forward spaces that our clients are looking for to enhance their workplace,” says Joe Ganci, President Sodexo Corporate Services.

To learn more about Modern Recipe News, visit https://us.sodexo.com/modern-recipe.html or on Instagram at @modernrecipeliving.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 55 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The company employs 94,000 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Guam, and indirectly supports more than 100,000 additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Routinely recognized for the organization’s commitments to sustainability as well as diversity, equity and inclusion, Sodexo North America’s purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

