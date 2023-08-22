Submit Release
GL Communications Introduces Wire-speed 100 Gbps Ethernet and IP Testing Solution

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their high-Speed Ethernet and IP Testing Solution - PacketExpert™ 100G. PacketExpert™ 100G is tailored for wire-speed Ethernet and IP testing at speeds of 1, 10, 25, 40, 50 and 100 Gbps.

[For illustration, refer to https://www.gl.com/images/packetExpert-100g-overview.jpg]

“The PacketExpert™ 100G is a hardware platform designed for wire-speed Ethernet and IP testing up to 100 Gbps. Unlike previous version of the PacketExpert™, the PacketExpert™ 100G is a full-fledged PC with specialized Network Interface Cards, GL’s proprietary PacketExpert™ software, optimized RAM, storage, processing, and cooling. The Ethernet ports support speeds of 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

Available in both portable (“Lunchbox”) and rack-mount configurations, it can accommodate up to 10 x 100 Gbps ports in a single appliance. The intuitive web-based user interface supports multi-user and multi-location access where users can configure test parameters, start, and stop tests, view real-time graphs and export results to PDF and CSV.

PacketExpert™ 100G can perform Bit Error Rate Testing (BERT), RFC 2544 (throughput, packet loss and latency measurements) and Smart Loopback testing by default. The application will soon support ITU-T Y.1564 testing (for verifying service level agreements) and Ethernet OAM (Y.1731) test capabilities. These applications make the PacketExpert™ 100G an ideal solution for testing high speed backhaul networks or data center interconnects.

Multiple Users with Multiple Servers and Devices
The PacketExpert™ 100G web interface enables access to multiple servers across the LAN, supporting multiple connected devices.

[For an illustration, refer to https://www.gl.com/images/packetExpert-100g-multiple-users-with-multiple-servers-and-devices.jpg

Main Features

  • Portable PCIe based hardware supports 2 x 100G ports
  • Upgradeable to 4 x 100G ports or 10 x 100G ports with Portable Lunchbox PC
  • Each port supports 1/10/25/40/50/100 Gbps Ethernet rates
  • Supports QSFP28 form factor
  • Web-based interface, accessible through all standard web browsers across different operating systems
  • The web interface allows multiple users to connect to a single web server and independently run tests on different hardware units
  • Simultaneously generate and receive Ethernet traffic at 100% wire-speed (bidirectional 100 Gbps rate)
  • Supports Wire-speed BERT, Smart Loopback and RFC 2544 applications
  • Support for frame lengths from 64 bytes to Jumbo frames (up to 16000 bytes)
  • Test at Ethernet (Layer 2), VLAN / Stacked MPLS (Layer 2.5), IP (Layer 3 including IPv4 and Ipv6) and UDP (Layer 4)
  • BERT supports industry standard PRBS patterns – 29-1, 211-1, 215-1, 220-1, 223-1, 229-1, and 231-1, as well as user defined static patterns
  • BERT can be tested at Layer 1, Ethernet (Layer 2), up to 3 Stacked VLAN (Q-in-Q), up to 3 Stacked MPLS (Layer 2.5), IP (Layer 3) and UDP (Layer 4)
  • Capable of handling full wire-speed BERT on Optical ports in both directions
  • Detailed frame statistics presented in tabular format for all the ports
  • Multi-device support for wire-speed BERT, simultaneous BERT/Loopback, parallel RFC 2544, and all port loopback application to increase the number of ports
  • RFC 2544 can be tested on Ethernet, VLAN, MPLS, IPv4 / IPv6 and UDP layers and supports Throughput, Latency, Frame Loss, and Back-to-Back performance tests
  • Supports smart loopback (auto layer detection)
  • Python Application Programming Interfaces to allow scripting and automation (coming soon)

About GL Communications Inc.,
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Warm Regards,
Vikram Kulkarni, PhD
Phone: 301-670-4784 x114
Email: info@gl.com


