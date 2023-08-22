Rice Cakes Market Size Growing at 4.33% CAGR by 2030, Value to Surpass USD 729.52 Million - Report by Zion Market Research

The global rice cakes market size is anticipated to reach a value of USD 729.52 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. The report analyzes the global rice cakes market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Rice Cakes Market By Flavor (Caramel, Chocolate, Chicken, And Apple Cinnamon), By Type (Puffed And Mochi), By Packaging (Snack-Sized, Pillow Punches, And Stick Packs), By Distribution Channel (Retail, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, And Convenience Stores), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global rice cakes market size was worth at around USD 519.64 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.33% and is anticipated to reach over USD 729.52 million by 2030.”

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/rice-cakes-market



(Before making a purchase, you may evaluate the quality of our in-depth research and studies with the help of sample reports)





Rice Cakes Market Overview:

Rice cakes are a ubiquitous form of rice-based snack food. They are cooked, desiccated, and pressed into rectangular or round shapes before being sold as rice cakes on the market. In certain cultures, particularly in East Asian nations, they are an extremely popular form of snack food. The preparation of rice cakes involves cooking the rice grains until they become soft and glutinous. The rice is then mashed or compressed until it has the consistency of dough. They are then formed into flat, round, or rectangular cakes and allowed to dry, or they may be subjected to additional procedures such as baking, grilling, or steaming.

Key Insights from Primary Research

Our research analyst estimates that the worldwide rice cakes market will rise 4.33% yearly from 2023 to 2030. Revenue for the worldwide rice cakes market was USD 519.64 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 729.52 million by 2030.

The rice cakes market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising health and wellness culture

Based on flavor segmentation, chocolate was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on packaging segmentation, snack size was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Rice Cakes Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing concern for health and wellness will increase demand

The global market for rice cakes is anticipated to expand due to the rising health and wellness culture. Post-Covid-19, the trend has acquired greater momentum as more people are conscious of what they consume and have initiated lifestyle or dietary changes. Compared to traditional snack foods such as potato chips or biscuits, rice cakes are regarded as a healthier option. Typically, they are low in calories and cholesterol and gluten-free. This makes them a popular option among the growing number of individuals who actively avoid gluten-containing foods for personal or medical reasons.

Rice Cakes Market: Restraints

Texture and flavour restrictions limit market expansion

Rice cakes consist of cooked, dehydrated rice kernels. The most conventional or basic range of rice cakes may be perceived as tasteless, and not every consumer may have an inclination for them, particularly if they are accustomed to eating traditional sweet or spicy snacks. Even rice cake variants that have undergone additional processing may not be able to meet the expectations of consumers who are not accustomed to snacking on simple foods and who prefer indulgent refreshment experiences.

Directly Purchase a Copy of The Report with TOC | Quick Delivery Available @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/rice-cakes-market



Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Rice Cakes Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global rice cakes market include;

Quaker Oats Company

Lundberg Family Farms

Wasa

Lotus Foods

Nature's Path

Kallo Foods

Saki Foods

Edward & Sons Trading Co.

Real Foods

Lund's Swedish Pancake & Rice Cake Factory

GG UniqueFiber

Amanoya Shinshindo

Le Pain des Fleurs

Sanwa Seika Co. Ltd.

Susukino Foods Co. Ltd.

Moon Handbooks

Tae Kyung Food Co. Ltd.

Nishiki

Little Duck Organics

Lundberg Rice Cakes

Lieber's Foods

Rude Health

TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD.

Kameda Seika Co. Ltd.

GoMacro

Browse Complete Report Here | Rice Cakes Market By Flavor (Caramel, Chocolate, Chicken, And Apple Cinnamon), By Type (Puffed And Mochi), By Packaging (Snack-Sized, Pillow Punches, And Stick Packs), By Distribution Channel (Retail, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, And Convenience Stores), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



Rice Cakes Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global rice cakes market is segmented based on flavor, type, packaging, distribution channel, and others.

Based on flavor, the global market segments are caramel, chocolate, chicken, and apple cinnamon. The most preferred flavor of rice cakes is chocolate followed by caramel. They offer an indulgent and sweet taste and hence appeal to a broader range of audience. Based on type, the rice cake industry divisions are puffed and mochi.

Based on packaging, the global market is segmented into snack-sized, pillow punches, and stick packs. The highest CAGR was observed in the snack-sized segment followed by pillow punches in 2022. Based on distribution channel, the global rice cakes industry is divided into retail, specialty stores, e-commerce, and convenience stores.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific will experience the fastest growth rate

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global rice cakes market over the forecast period, primarily because the product is a staple food or refreshment in Asian countries. As these regions have a long-standing tradition of ingesting rice in a variety of forms, it enjoys widespread popularity in Japan, South Korea, and China. In Japan, mochi is notably popular, especially during festival seasons. South Korea is renowned internationally for its production of a wide variety of rice cakes in various flavours, particularly tteokbokki, the spiced version. The export of rice cakes by these nations has resulted in increased growth over the past few years. In addition, rising tourism in the country and global consumption of Asian cuisine have increased demand for authentic rice cakes.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/rice-cakes-market



Recent Industry Developments:

In February 2023, Element Snacks, a US-based leading manufacturer of chocolate-topped rice cakes, launched Sea Salt Caramel Crispy Rice Minis. They are thin and puffed rice cakes that are covered with caramel and come along with sprinkles of Kosher Sea salt. These variants are classified as gluten-free and made of non-genetically modified ingredients

In January 2023, several units of mini rice cake bites by Drizzilicious along with drizzled popcorn products were recalled from the market as a consequence of undeclared peanut residue

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Rice Cakes industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Rice Cakes Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Rice Cakes Industry?

What segments does the Rice Cakes Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Rice Cakes Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 519.64 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 729.52 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.33% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Quaker Oats Company, Lundberg Family Farms, Wasa, Lotus Foods, Nature's Path, Kallo Foods, Saki Foods, Edward & Sons Trading Co., Real Foods, Lund's Swedish Pancake & Rice Cake Factory, GG UniqueFiber, Amanoya Shinshindo, Le Pain des Fleurs, Sanwa Seika Co. Ltd., Susukino Foods Co. Ltd., Moon Handbooks, Tae Kyung Food Co. Ltd., Nishiki, Little Duck Organics, Lundberg Rice Cakes, Lieber's Foods, Rude Health, TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD., Kameda Seika Co. Ltd., and GoMacro. Segments Covered By Flavor, By Type, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7300



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com



The global rice cakes market is segmented as follows:

By Flavor

Caramel

Chocolate

Chicken

Apple Cinnamon

By Type

Puffed

Mochi

By Packaging

Snack-Sized

Pillow Punches

Stick Packs

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Convenience Stores

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Rice Cakes Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/rice-cakes-market



Key Offerings:

Comprehensive analysis of the primary market

Significant alterations in market dynamics

The market's segment specifications

Statistics and revenue market analysis of historical, present, and forecast

Evaluation of niche developments in the market

Market share evaluation

Principal strategies of market leaders

Emerging markets and regional segments

In order to strengthen the market position of businesses, testimonials are provided

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Superseeds Market By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks & Savory, Convenience Food, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/superseeds-market



Folate Market By Type (Folic Acid, Natural Folate), By Application (Food Industry, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals), By End-User (Fortified Foods, Baby Foods, Supplements), And By Region – Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts For 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/folate-market



Goat Cheese Market By Flavor (Tangy & Tart And Earthy), By Type (Unprocessed And Processed), By Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, And Others), By Form (Repined Cheese, Soft Cheese, Semi-Soft Cheese, Aged Cheese, And Firm Cheese), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/goat-cheese-market



Hard Candy Market By Application (Drug Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores), By Flavor (Caramel Hard Candy, Mint Hard Candy, Chocolate Hard Candy, Fruit Hard Candy, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hard-candy-market



Honeysuckle Market By Type (Honeysuckle Vines, Trumpet Honeysuckle, Japanese Honeysuckle, And Honeysuckle Shrub), By Source (Organic And Conventional), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, And Food & Beverages), By Distribution Channel (Store Based Retail, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Supermarkets, And Hypermarkets), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/honeysuckle-market-size



Invertase Market By Source (Plant-Based And Microorganism-Based), By End User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Store, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online, And Direct Selling), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/invertase-market-size



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 3479038971 | +1 7187054574

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651 | Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

UK: +44 2032 894158

India: +91 7768 006 007 | +91 7768 006 008

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

