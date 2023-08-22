Cosmetic Packaging Market to Hit USD 54,130 Million by 2032

The global cosmetic packaging market was valued at USD 33,070 million in 2022 and is expected to hit around USD 54,130 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Ottawa, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic packaging market size is projected to surpass around USD 46,230 million in 2029, According to Precedence Research. The Asia Pacific region lead the market and generated more than 47% of the market share in 2022.



In the current business landscape, various companies depend on cutting-edge cosmetic and personal care packaging and advertising strategies to capture the interest of consumers. The modern consumer seeks easily transportable, compact, convenient, and environmentally friendly products. The choice of packaging material significantly impacts the product's overall style, boosts demand, and enhances its attractiveness. These crucial factors directly influence the market value of the product.

Cosmetic and beauty product packaging is specialized to fulfill three primary functions: protection, consumer functionality, and brand positioning. The continuous development of new and diverse packaging styles, coupled with ongoing innovations in packaging technology, plays a significant role in driving the growth of the cosmetic packaging market. Additionally, emerging economies present substantial growth opportunities for cosmetic products, thanks to improvements in disposable income, increased awareness regarding personal care, evolving lifestyles, and the introduction of innovative designs such as sprays and sticks.

As the beauty market experiences an influx of new brands and products, the pursuit of innovation, efficient packaging solutions, and the desire for product differentiation are key factors contributing to market expansion. Many companies now prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions to reduce waste from cosmetic packaging processes.

Each year, the personal care and beauty industry produces a staggering 120 billion units of packaging globally, posing a significant concern for environmentalists due to the lack of recyclability of most plastic containers. The trend of globalization and the maturation of the market economy have led to increased market saturation. As a result, consumers are now faced with many choices for each product they wish to purchase, making them more discerning in their decision-making.

While product quality remains a highly valued factor, numerous similar products on store shelves emphasize the importance of standout packaging. A well-designed and eye-catching product packaging has the potential to capture buyers' interest amidst the sea of competing options. Therefore, in this competitive market landscape, attractive packaging can play a crucial role in attracting potential customers.

"Eco-Packaging Innovations: Driving Change in the Cosmetic Industry"

Packaging serves a multifaceted role beyond being a mere product protection tool. It functions as a powerful branding and presentation tool for companies. Well-designed packaging can attract customers, create distinct features, and communicate essential information about the product's origin, quality, and processing method. In light of the increasing environmental concerns, consumers are becoming more conscious of the impact of product packaging.

Effective waste management is now urgent as it directly affects the environment, quality of life, human health, ecological systems, and biodiversity. The environment is a critical factor that profoundly influences the existence and progress of society as a whole. Consequently, safeguarding the environment and ensuring sustainable development has become paramount for every nation and country. Emphasizing eco-friendly packaging and implementing sustainable practices are crucial in addressing environmental challenges and promoting a better future for all.

In recent years, as environmental pollution has escalated and climate change has emerged as a pressing global concern, the concept of a green lifestyle has garnered significant attention and is gradually becoming a prevailing trend. The shift in consumer preferences towards green consumption has compelled manufacturers to adapt and align their practices with the new demands and tastes of environmentally conscious customers.

Green living and green consumption have gained popularity in many countries worldwide, particularly in developed nations, and are now spreading vigorously to middle-income and higher-income developing countries. This widespread adoption of green living and consumption is seen as a practical and vital implementation of sustainable consumption aimed at reducing society's adverse environmental impact. By embracing eco-friendly practices and products, individuals and businesses contribute to the collective effort to create a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future.

In the current trend of green consumption, environmentally friendly products have taken priority and are now regarded as a hallmark of high-quality products and services. In the past, consumers had limited choices and were often limited to plastic brushes and makeup tools. However, the landscape has changed significantly, and now bamboo and wooden beauty tools have gained prominence and are available in numerous supermarket chains.

Environmental protection has become increasingly vital to consumers in recent years, prompting a substantial shift in the packaging industry. Many packaging solutions are now designed to be green, recyclable, or biodegradable, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly options. This transformation reflects the changing values of consumers actively seeking products that contribute to environmental preservation and minimize their ecological footprint. As such, businesses that prioritize eco-conscious practices and offer environmentally friendly alternatives are better positioned to meet the evolving demands of the market.

Digital Trends Redefining Beauty: A Cosmetics Industry Perspective

Social media and online shopping have revolutionized the perception of product and shipping packaging. In the current digital landscape, individuals have easy access to images and information about a product's packaging and unique features, regardless of location.

To succeed in this digital era, it has become crucial for packaging to have a "wow factor" that impresses customers when they unwrap the product. The unboxing experience has gained significant importance, as it is often shared on social media platforms, influencing potential customers and creating a ripple effect of brand awareness.

As a result, packaging companies are increasingly focused on product development that caters to traditional needs and considers its potential impact on social media platforms. The goal is to create visually appealing, aesthetically pleasing, and shareable packaging, ensuring that it captures the attention of digital-savvy consumers and generates positive brand engagement online. By considering the social media impact of packaging, businesses can leverage the power of digital marketing and maximize their reach in the interconnected online world.

Consumer Perceptions of Holographic Cosmetic Closures: A Market Study

One prominent cosmetic packaging design trend in 2022 is holographic or iridescent packaging, leveraging gradients for a mesmerizing effect. Designers incorporate shiny, multi-coloured metallic elements, excellent graphics, and black or white backgrounds to create an edgy and captivating vibe. This trend aims to appeal to consumers seeking visually striking and modern packaging aesthetics.

Cosmetic manufacturers are exploring innovative ways to enhance value and provide a more immersive experience for customers. They use caps and closures as a customizable extension of their package design identity. These caps not only maintain the integrity of the product but also make it easier for consumers to use the cosmetic products effectively. Packaging solution providers are also integrating ergonomic designs into these caps, adding new functionalities to the existing packaging.

Pairing applicators and cosmetic closures has become a common practice among manufacturers. Click and close caps are gaining popularity as they provide an audible assurance of a secure closure, enhancing the overall user experience. Additionally, there is a growing trend of incorporating magnets into closures, particularly in luxury skincare packaging. This further elevates the premium feel and adds a touch of sophistication to the packaging design. As the market embraces these trends, cosmetic brands continuously evolve their packaging strategies to create visually appealing and user-friendly products that resonate with consumers' desires for aesthetic appeal and practicality.

Navigating Cosmetic Packaging Trends: A Geographic Perspective

As of the latest data, the Asia Pacific beauty care products market was valued at USD 16.8 billion, with China accounting for more than three-fifths of this total. China is the world's second-largest beauty care products market after the United States. The region's strong economic growth and an increasing number of young consumers are expected to drive the demand for cosmetic products in China and the wider Asia Pacific region.

The rise of online entertainment platforms has enabled brands to effectively reach and influence younger consumers, leveraging digital transformation to fuel market growth. In response to growing environmental awareness among the youth, there has been an increase in the adoption of sustainable and green packaging options, such as bamboo, paper, board, and glass packaging.

However, it's worth noting that the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the beauty care products market in the Pacific region. The pandemic is estimated to have caused a decline of around 1.08 percent in the market's growth in 2019.

As the beauty care industry continues to evolve, companies in the Asia Pacific region strive to adapt their strategies to cater to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics while also addressing the environmental concerns of younger generations.

In May 2022, Carlyle, a prominent global investment firm, disclosed its decision to acquire a complete ownership stake of 100% in HCP Packaging, a distinguished leader in the cosmetic packaging sector known for its exceptional design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. Through this strategic acquisition, Carlyle seeks to capitalize on its extensive expertise in the consumer and manufacturing industries, providing valuable support to HCP as it endeavours to further expand its operations and enhance its customer reach on a global scale.

Indeed, market players in the cosmetics industry are significantly emphasizing creating innovative and visually appealing packaging to differentiate their products from competitors. Various factors contribute to the growing demand for cosmetics packaging in Asia-Pacific.

Rising disposable incomes are enabling consumers in the region to spend more on cosmetic products, increasing demand for attractive and high-quality packaging. Additionally, the affordability of cosmetic products, especially those packaged in single-use flexible plastics, is driving their popularity among consumers.

The region has a notable shift towards natural and organic skincare products, driven by increasing awareness of health and environmental concerns. The demand for cosmetics made with natural ingredients is positively impacted by socio-demographic changes, particularly in aging populations like South Korea, China, and Japan, where consumers seek anti-aging properties in skincare products.

Another notable trend is the Asia-Pacific market's growth of paper-based cosmetics packaging. Asian and global brands are introducing products in paper packaging to cater to the rising consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. As environmental consciousness increases among consumers, paper-based packaging appeals to their preferences for greener alternatives.

Paper-based packaging has extensive application in the cosmetic industry's secondary and tertiary packaging segments. However, given the predominant water content of cosmetic formulations, typically 70% to 95%, paper is not conventionally utilized as the primary packaging material for cosmetic products. Even so, many companies are now introducing cutting-edge primary packaging solutions using paper as their base material.

Instance, WOW Skin Science is a distinguished personal care brand. In November 2021, the company launched its highly sought-after Vitamin C Face Wash, featuring innovative and eco-friendly paper tube packaging—marking a significant departure from conventional packaging practices. Notably, the Forest Stewardship Council certified the chosen paper material, attesting to its sustainable sourcing. Moreover, the packaging exhibits remarkable burst strength and a low COBB value, underscoring its robustness and resilience even in humid environmental conditions.



The Plastic Packaging Surge: Implications for Market Growth

Plastic stands as the most prevalent and favoured material for cosmetic packaging, finding extensive application in numerous cosmetic products available in the market. The popularity of plastic bottles and containers is attributed to their inherent advantages, including ease of molding, structuring, design versatility, and superior protection capabilities.

In the cosmetics industry, plastic bottles and containers have firmly established themselves as the primary packaging choice, dominating the market for the past five years without significant competition. Notably, a National Geographic study revealed a staggering 120-fold increase in the usage of plastic packaging for cosmetics since 1960, underscoring its widespread adoption.

Instance, In March 2021, Garnier, a renowned cosmetics brand, relentlessly committed to ceasing the utilization of virgin plastic in all of its packaging by 2025. Furthermore, the company announced its ambitious plan to achieve carbon neutrality across its factories and manufacturing units by the same year. As part of its comprehensive sustainability initiative, Garnier intends to adopt reusable, recyclable, and compostable materials for all its packaging requirements. By embracing these environmentally friendly packaging solutions under its program, "Garnier Green Beauty," the company envisions saving a substantial 37,000 metric tons of plastic annually. This momentous step underscores Garnier's steadfast dedication to fostering a more sustainable future and reducing its environmental footprint in the cosmetic industry.



The versatility of plastic packaging extends to various personal care products, encompassing cosmetics, toiletries, and more. Particularly, premium cosmetics that contain delicate components such as special oils, vitamins, and herbal compounds necessitate robust protection from light and potential contamination. Additionally, these products demand an extended shelf life, driving the utilization of flexible and multi-layer barrier plastic packaging films to meet the exacting requirements.

Chinese beauty brands are spearheading the advancement of sustainable cosmetic packaging solutions. As an illustration, in July 2022, Top Cosmetics launched its flagship facial cream products, featuring packaging crafted from Eastman's cutting-edge mass-balanced Cristal Renew copolyester, boasting an impressive 50% certified recycled content. This strategic adoption of eco-friendly packaging material reflects Top Cosmetics' firm commitment to mitigating plastic waste and promoting a circular economy within the beauty domain.

The successful implementation of this environmentally conscious packaging initiative results from close and synergistic collaborations along the value chain, involving prominent entities such as onTop, WWP Beauty, and the esteemed molecular recycling company Eastman. This orchestrated cooperation is a testament to the industry's collective determination to champion sustainability and usher in a new era of responsible packaging practices in the cosmetics sector.

According to Plast India, polypropylene (PP) demand has grown substantially, reaching approximately 6.7 million metric tons from 2021 to 2022. Concurrently, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) also registered considerable demand, amounting to 2.9 million metric tons and 2.8 million metric tons, respectively. These figures underscore the robust market appetite for these plastic resins in various industries and applications during the mentioned timeframe.

Comparative Analysis

The cosmetic packaging market is a dynamic and competitive landscape that plays a crucial role in the success of cosmetic brands worldwide. As consumer preferences and trends continuously evolve, cosmetic companies must invest in innovative, eye-catching packaging solutions that differentiate their products from competitors. This comparative analysis will explore key aspects of the cosmetic packaging market, shedding light on major players, emerging trends, and consumer demands.

In this competitive arena, major players in the cosmetic packaging market include established packaging manufacturers such as Amcor Limited, AptarGroup, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, and RPC Group plc. These industry giants boast extensive experience, a broad global presence, and a diverse product portfolio, giving them a significant competitive advantage. They often collaborate with leading cosmetic brands to provide customized and premium packaging solutions that align with the brand's identity and target audience.

Moreover, the market also sees the emergence of innovative start-ups and niche players that offer unique and sustainable packaging alternatives. These smaller companies focus on eco-friendly materials, reusable containers, and packaging designs that cater to the growing environmentally conscious consumer base. Their agility and ability to meet the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions give them a competitive edge, especially among newer, environmentally conscious cosmetic brands.

One of the prominent trends shaping the cosmetic packaging market is the shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly materials. Consumers increasingly demand packaging made from recycled, biodegradable, or compostable materials, prompting brands to adopt eco-friendly alternatives. This trend has led to the development of innovative materials like plant-based plastics, bamboo, and glass containers, which appeal to eco-conscious consumers.

Major key players in the cosmetic packaging market include Albea; HCP Packaging; RPC Group Plc; Silgan Holdings; Bemis Company Inc.; DS Smith; Graham Packaging Company; Libo Cosmetics; AptarGroup Inc.; AREMIX Packaging.

Recent Development:

February 9, 2023, Renowned players in the beauty packaging industry, Alder Packaging and Axilone Group, have joined forces to form an exceptional international sustainable packaging alliance. This groundbreaking partnership will be officially unveiled during the prestigious MakeUp in Los Angeles event, showcasing their commitment to driving sustainable practices and innovative solutions in the beauty sector.

September 1, 2023, CJ Biomaterials has made an exciting foray into the consumer market by introducing its inaugural brand of cosmetic packaging applications. This groundbreaking launch marks the company's entry into the beauty industry, presenting various cutting-edge and consumer-friendly packaging solutions for cosmetics. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, CJ Biomaterials aims to revolutionize the cosmetic packaging landscape and establish itself as a prominent player in the consumer market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Flexible Plastics

Aerosol Cans

Containers

Tubes

Folding cartons

Blister & Strip Packs

Jars

Others

By Application

Oral Care

Skin Care

Hair care

Beauty Care Products

Nail Care



By Components

Paper-based

Glass Metal

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Plastic

By Capacity

< 50 ml

50 ml – 100 ml

100 ml – 150 ml

150 ml – 200 ml

>200 ml



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



