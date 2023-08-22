Breast Pump Market Size & Share to Surpass $3342.77 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research recent market research, the Global Breast Pump Market is currently valued at $USD 1860.40 Million, and industry experts predict that it will reach a value of $USD 3342.77 Million by the year 2030. This represents an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.60% over the forecast period 2023-2030. These figures reflect a positive trend for the market and suggest that demand for breast pumps will continue to grow in the coming years.



The breast pump market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the increasing awareness about breastfeeding and the rising number of working mothers. A breast pump is a valuable tool that allows lactating mothers to extract and store milk, enabling them to feed their infants even when they are not present. The market is influenced by factors such as the growing emphasis on infant nutrition, changing lifestyles, and technological advancements in breast pump designs.

Top Report Findings:

Increasing adoption of double electric breast pumps due to their efficiency.

Rising demand for wearable breast pumps, offering discreet and mobile pumping experiences.

Growth of the online retail channel as a preferred distribution platform.

High investments in research and development to enhance pump performance and user experience.

Top Companies in the Global Breast Pump Market

Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.

Pigeon Corporation

Motif Medical

Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)

Willow Innovations Inc.

Ameda (Magento Inc.)

Hygeia Health

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Spectra Baby USA

OR

Market Dynamics:

The breast pump market is fueled by several dynamics that converge to shape its trajectory. The rising number of women in the workforce, coupled with the need to balance professional commitments and childcare, has prompted a surge in demand for efficient breast pumping solutions. Additionally, heightened awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, such as improved immunity and cognitive development, has propelled the adoption of breast pumps. Technological innovations have led to quieter, more portable, and user-friendly designs, making breast pumping a convenient option for mothers.

Top Trends in the Breast Pump Market:

Smart Breast Pump Solutions: The integration of smart technology in breast pumps has revolutionized the market, allowing mothers to monitor pumping sessions, milk volume, and customize settings through smartphone apps. Hygiene and Convenience: Manufacturers are focusing on designing pumps with easy-to-clean components and ergonomic designs, ensuring both hygiene and comfort for users. Hospital-Grade Breast Pumps: The demand for hospital-grade breast pumps is increasing, particularly for mothers facing challenges in milk supply or premature infants needing optimal nutrition. Sustainable Options: Eco-friendly and reusable breast pump options are gaining traction, reflecting the growing preference for sustainable parenting products.

Global Breast Pump Market Segmentation

By Product Open System Closed System

By Technology Manual Pumps Battery Powered Pumps Electric Pumps

By Application Personal Use Hospital Grade



Challenges in the Breast Pump Market:

The breast pump market does face certain challenges that need to be navigated: Balancing affordability with advanced features, as some technologically advanced breast pumps can be costly for certain segments of the population. Ensuring compatibility with different body types and milk supply variations to offer an effective pumping experience for all users.

Opportunities in the Breast Pump Market:

The breast pump market presents opportunities that can be harnessed for growth: Expansion into emerging markets with increasing disposable income and a growing awareness of maternal and infant health. Collaborations with lactation consultants and healthcare providers to offer comprehensive support to breastfeeding mothers.

Recent Development

February 2023: Medela, a leading manufacturer of breast pumps, announced the launch of its new Freestyle Flex breast pump. The Freestyle Flex is a portable, wearable breast pump that can be used hands-free.

Willow, a company that makes a silent, wearable breast pump, announced that it has raised $100 million in Series D funding. This funding will be used to expand Willow's product offerings and marketing efforts.

Therapump, a company that makes a breast pump for women with low milk supply, announced that it has received FDA clearance for its product. Therapump is the first and only FDA-cleared breast pump for women with low milk supply.

Spectra, a manufacturer of breast pumps, announced the launch of its new S2 Plus breast pump. The S2 Plus is a more powerful and quiet version of the popular S2 breast pump.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How are technological advancements shaping the design and functionality of breast pumps?

What role does the rise of working mothers play in the growth of the breast pump market?

Which regions are expected to exhibit the highest growth in the breast pump market?

What are the main considerations for mothers when choosing between manual, electric, and wearable breast pumps?

How is the trend toward sustainable and eco-friendly products influencing breast pump design?

What are the key factors influencing the adoption of hospital-grade breast pumps?

How does the online retail channel contribute to the accessibility of breast pumps?

What strategies can manufacturers employ to overcome challenges related to affordability and inclusivity?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1860.40 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 3342.77 Million CAGR 7.60% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Ameda (Magento Inc.), Hygeia Health, Medela AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Pigeon Corporation, Motif Medical, Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie), Willow Innovations Inc., Spectra Baby USA Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/breast-pump-market-1643/customization-request

Regional Analysis:

In North America, the breast pump market holds substantial prominence. Factors such as the high rate of working mothers, increasing awareness about breastfeeding benefits, and advanced healthcare infrastructure contribute to the market's growth in the region. The United States, in particular, witnesses a significant demand for innovative breast pump solutions that cater to diverse maternal needs. With ongoing advancements in technology and the rise of telehealth services, the breast pump market in North America is expected to continue evolving to meet the demands of modern parenting dynamics.

