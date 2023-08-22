thINK Spotlight: Rex 3 Adds a Canon varioPRINT iX Sheetfed Inkjet Press to Increase Efficiency, Quality and On-Time Delivery for Outstanding Customer Service

SUNRISE, FL, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rex 3 is a privately held, family-owned business that is recognized as one of America’s top 100 commercial printers. Located in Sunrise, FL, they have a bustling business with multiple locations, including a plant and an offsite local facility, and a partner entity in the UK that mirrors many of their operations to meet their global demand. They employ more than 260 full-time staff and up to 150 temps on any given day, working around the clock six days a week, with small crews on Sundays.

Now in business for nearly 65 years, Rex 3 was founded by Julius Miller in 1959 and is currently led by the second generation, Steve Miller. Rex 3 is known for their passion for custom printing, and they’ve grown significantly over the years, expanding into many different areas of print. One key area of Rex 3 expertise is production of custom-made trading cards that require intricate manufacturing and printing techniques for various sports leagues, including Major League Baseball, Formula One racing, European soccer, NHL, Star Wars, Wacky Packs for Garbage Pail Kids, Arnold Schwarzenegger, UFC fighting, and many others. Moreover, they specialize in die-cutting and gluing for display boxes and packaging for various industries, from perfume and vitamins to cannabis, candy, and ice cream. In addition, they offer a wide variety of wide-format print products.

Apart from sports memorabilia, packaging, and wide-format products, Rex 3 also offers commercial printing services, including brochures, pocket folders, pamphlets, transactional mail, postcards, and more. They have a dedicated mail shop where they handle millions of pieces of mail each month. At the heart of that operation is their beloved Canon varioPRINT iX sheetfed inkjet press. The decision to go with the Canon varioPRINT IX was based on several factors, including the ability to handle significant volumes of work at high-speed, the sheet size, and the stunning print quality. According to Jay Kahn, Vice President of Operations, “The Canon varioPRINT iX was easy to cost justify; the ROI proves out faster than some of the alternative choices we looked at, and the sheer speed of the iX and stunning quality enable us to live up to our commitment to outstanding customer service.”

Rex 3 prides themselves on their commitment to customer service. Jay explains, “We really take the time to understand our customers' needs and work with them to find the best solutions. Our attention to detail and quality control is also something that we take very seriously. We make sure that every project that goes out the door meets our high standards. Our ability to handle a wide range of projects and customize solutions for each individual customer is a strong competitive advantage.”

Todd Jones, Director of IT, readily agrees: “Rex 3 has a strong competitive edge in the printing industry and much of that can be attributed to our experienced and passionate team—it’s our staff, enabled with our state-of-the-art technology like the Canon varioPRINT iX, that makes Rex 3 a go-to for customers who need high-quality custom printing services delivered on time.”

In fact, Jay and Todd both credit the entire Rex 3 team for the success of the company, sharing that despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID pandemic, the Rex 3 team was able to not only survive but thrive during this period. They came together to navigate through the tough times and support one another, with all levels of management working around the clock, and increased their top-line revenue substantially at a time when other companies were going out of business. Their vendors were impressed, and their customers were thrilled with the level of service they received, all a testament to the commitment and passion of the team, who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the business.

“At the end of the day, to build the customer loyalty we have today, you have to have a great team, and you have to give the team the technology they need to do their job with excellence. We are proud of our team and are pleased with the Canon inkjet technology that enables them to quickly and efficiently produce the high-quality, stunning custom printed products that our customers have come to expect of us,” Jay concluded.

“As Jay said, it is the people, not the technology, that makes the difference at the end of the day. To see the Rex 3 team utilize the speed and quality of the Canon varioPRINT iX to delight their customers delights me,” said Francis McMahon executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America.

Canon Solutions America has led the evolution of print for nearly a decade, with industry-leading web-fed, sheetfed, and total high-volume inkjet market share in the U.S. reported in 2022. They support their inkjet customers in multiple ways, including through their Executive Sponsorship of thINK, an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers. Canon Solutions America offers their inkjet customers complimentary membership to the inkjet user group, which is led by a board of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers and offers tools, training and educational resources designed to accelerate success with inkjet. Canon Solutions America inkjet customers can request membership by visiting thINKForum.com.

About thINK Forum

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

Rex 3, serving those looking for custom commercial, direct mail, transactional, packaging, wide format, trading cards or sports memorabilia print products, can contact Rex 3 can be reached by calling 954-452-8301 or visiting Rex3.com.

