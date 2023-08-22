Introducing “The World’s Finest Wireless Music Streaming System” From Concierge Audio

Maggie West X Desert Blooms for Concierge Audio

Unprecedented Artistic Mastery Unleashed as Luxury Entertainment Brand Partners with Maggie West

To partner with an artist blessed with Maggie’s vision and talent for our brand launch was the easiest decision to make” — Ric Kimbell, Co-Founder of Concierge Audio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury speaker brand Concierge Audio has released its breakthrough wireless Reference Music System One (RMS One) in an exclusive collaboration with acclaimed artist and photographer Maggie West.

The Concierge Audio x Maggie West collaboration, which is series two of four, marks a historic first in blending vivid and original art with the acoustics of cutting-edge audio entertainment. As a result, the partnership offers discerning clients an unparalleled visual and auditory sensory experience.

“To partner with an artist blessed with Maggie’s vision and talent for our brand launch was the easiest decision to make,” said Ric Kimbell, Co-Founder of Concierge Audio. “Her style captures the aesthetic and imaginative pleasures of the visual world, much like our lifelike music reproduction captures the acoustic world. The early response to these limited-edition designs ensures they’ll go quickly to clients who appreciate value and artistic rarity.”

Known globally for her large-scale art installations, recent successful Coachella unveiling of EDEN, BLOOM series, and digital replica of EDEN inside the Fortnite gaming world, West noted about her Concierge Audio collaboration; “For Concierge Audio, I created floral designs that combine plants from various seasons and climates into arrangements bathed in colored light. My work captures natural materials with surreal lighting and blurs the lines between fantasy and documentation. I had a great time working with Concierge Audio and love the creative freedom I was given on this project."

Concierge Audio is breaking new ground by introducing its “World’s Finest Wireless Music Streaming System.” Incorporating a proprietary wireless technology solution allows the brand to produce the simplest-to-use streaming approach available while providing truly reference quality sound.

Its patent-pending FlexFinish™ interchangeable cosmetic panel system enables every client to select the Perfect Finish™ for their home decor. Additionally, the SimpleSwap™ System Electronics Module discretely houses proprietary electronics that are simple to remove and replace for updates or service, and its exclusive national sales network provides bespoke service, including personalized in-home demonstrations and support.

About Concierge Audio

Founded by four successful industry veterans in 2020, Concierge Audio is dedicated to bringing unique visual and listening experiences into fine homes everywhere. Crafted with the highest quality materials and imbued with unique features, the Concierge Audio experience delivers the best in music without compromise. Please explore the Concierge difference at www.conciergeaudio.com.