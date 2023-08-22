Submit Release
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.32 per share.

The dividend is payable September 19, 2023 to shareholders of record September 5, 2023.

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
300 Market Street, Williamsport, PA, 17701
(570) 322-1111
(888) 412-5772
pwod@pwod.com
www.pwod.com

