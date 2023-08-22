A Farewell to the Summer Holidays Celebrated at the Church of Scientology Budapest

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the new school year approaching, the Church of Scientology of Budapest organized a special “Farewell to Summer” day for local children.

Activities were planned for children of every age and interest to enjoy, beginning with a giant slide, a bouncy castle with playhouse, and dart football.

There was a baby corner for children younger than 3, and games, crafts and creative activities for toddlers to teens, including face painting and glitter tattooing.

A unique form of “treasure hunt” had children playing ball games, rope pulling strength tests, balloon throws and bubble catching.

While the kids were entertaining themselves, for parents there were child-rearing and partnership presentations free of charge. Topics included:

* How to raise happy children—misconceptions and solutions

* Reasons and solutions for learning difficulties

* The secret of a long and happy relationship

* How to handle conflicts

* How to make parenting less stressful

Notice of future events is available through the Church of Scientology Budapest community website.

The Church of Scientology of Budapest is an Ideal Scientology Church, dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in July 2016. The Church is configured to serve its parishioners in their ascent to spiritual freedom and to serve as a resource for the entire community. This Church is featured in a new episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network.

