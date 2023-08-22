NutriLeads to Present Research on Gut and Immune Health at Vitafoods Asia, Sept 21

BeniCaros prebiotic gummy samples available at NutriLeads display #J34, Hall 6

WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NutriLeads' founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Ruud Albers, Ph.D., is set to deliver a presentation on supporting the immune system through the gut at 11:30 a.m. on September 21st in the NutraFocus Zone during Vitafoods Asia in Bangkok, Thailand. Vitafoods Asia is a prestigious three-day event (Sept 20-22) that brings together leaders from the nutraceutical, food, and beverage industry.



Dr. Albers’ presentation, "Enhancing Immune Health through Gut Health," will cover innovative new research showcasing the dual mechanism of action of BeniCaros®, NutriLeads’ uniquely structured prebiotic fiber from upcycled carrot pomace. Scientifically known as Rhamnogalacturonan-I (RG-I), BeniCaros is clinically proven to train the innate immune system to respond smarter, faster and stronger. It also consistently and specifically modulates the composition of the gut microbiota. This, in turn, fosters a resilient gut ecosystem essential for a strong immune function and overall well-being.

BeniCaros effectively influences innate immune cells, training them for accelerated responses to future challenges. A randomized clinical study demonstrated BeniCaros significantly reduced the severity and duration of symptoms following a controlled challenge with a common cold virus. Additionally, BeniCaros consistently promotes the growth of beneficial bacterial species, such as Bifidobacterium spp. (B. longum and B. adolescentis), regardless of the existing variations in individuals' gut microbiota composition. A recent SIFR® study involving 24 subjects has provided evidence that BeniCaros significantly enhances the production of short-chain fatty acids (acetate, propionate, and butyrate) with lower gas production compared to inulin.

“Consumers increasingly recognize the profound and crucial link between immune and gut health,” said Dr. Albers. “Innovative nutritional interventions like BeniCaros that enhance both aspects will enable solutions that meet these top consumer health priorities.”

NutriLeads Display and Product Samples

NutriLeads will host a booth (# J34) at Vitafoods Asia and offer gummy samples of BeniCaros. Each gummy contains an effective daily serving of 300 mg of BeniCaros.

About NutriLeads BV

NutriLeads is an innovative private company focused on precision prebiotics clinically proven to support immune and gut health. The company’s patented technology platform harnesses the power of naturally bioactive prebiotic fibers known as Rhamnogalacturonan-I (RG-I) found in select crops. The company’s flagship product, BeniCaros®, is unlocked from upcycled carrot pomace and has garnered several prestigious awards for research and innovation. For more information, visit NutriLeads and BeniCaros.

