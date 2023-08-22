HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

LUMAKRAS (SOTORASIB)

(Loo-mah-kras)

Amgen

Original Approval date: 05/28/2021

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

LUMAKRAS is a drug used to treat adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that is locally advanced or has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic). It should be used in patients who have been treated with at least one prior type of therapy and whose cancer has a certain type of genetic mutation (KRAS G12C).

How is this drug used?

LUMAKRAS is a tablet. Eight tablets (960 mg total) are taken by mouth each day with or without food.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved LUMAKRAS based on evidence from one clinical trial of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The same trial was used to assess the efficacy of LUMAKRAS in 124 patients and the safety of LUMAKRAS in 204 patients: therefore the number of patients representing efficacy findings may differ from the number of patients representing safety findings due to different pools of study participants analyzed for efficacy and safety. The trial was conducted at 46 of sites in 10 countries (Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Switzerland, and the United States).

What are the benefits of this drug?

Approximately 36% of patients (37 of 124 patients) treated with LUMAKRAS in the clinical study CodeBreaK 100 had partial shrinkage of their cancer, including two patients with complete shrinkage. Shrinkage lasted more than 6 months for 58% of patients who had a response to LUMAKRAS.

LUMAKRAS was approved under the FDA’s accelerated approval program, which provides earlier patient access to a promising new drug while the company continues to conduct clinical trials to confirm that the drug works well.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? Table 3 summarizes efficacy results based on overall response rate as determined by a Blinded Independent Review Committee (BIRC) according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) v1.1. Table 3. Efficacy Results in Patients With KRAS G12C-Mutated NSCLC Previously Treated With at Least One Prior Therapy

Efficacy Parameter LUMAKRAS

N=124 Objective response rate (95% CI)a 36 (28, 45) Complete response rate (%) 2 Partial response rate (%) 35 Duration of responsea Medianb, months (range) 10.0 (1.3+, 11.1) Patients with duration ≥6 monthsc (%) 58 Source: Adapted from FDA review

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; NSCLC, non-small cell lung cancer

+ censoring

a Assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR)

b Estimate using Kaplan Meier method

c Observed proportion of patients with duration of response beyond landmark time

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?

Sex : LUMAKRAS appears to work similarly in males and females.

: LUMAKRAS appears to work similarly in males and females. Race : The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how LUMAKRAS worked among races could not be determined.

: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how LUMAKRAS worked among races could not be determined. Age: LUMAKRAS appears to work similarly in patients below and above 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 4. Summary of Overall Response in Subgroups Per Blinded Independent Central Review

Demographic Subgroup N ORR by BICR

% (95% CI) Sex Female 62 31 (20, 44) Male 62 42 (30, 55) Age at diagnosis <65 years 65 31 (20, 43) ≥65 years 59 42 (30, 56) Race Asian 18 17 (3.6, 41) White 102 40 (31, 50) Source: Adapted from FDA review

Abbreviations: BICR, blinded independent central review; CI, confidence interval; ORR, objective response rate

What are the possible side effects?

The most common side effects observed with LUMAKRAS include diarrhea, muscle pain, nausea, feeling tired, and cough.

LUMAKRAS increased liver enzyme levels in the blood and may cause liver injury. Inflammation of the lung (interstitial lung disease or pneumonitis) can also occur.

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Table 5. Adverse Reactions (≥10%) of Patients With KRAS G12C Mutated NSCLC Who Received LUMAKRAS in CodeBreaK 100* Adverse Reaction LUMAKRAS

N=204 All Grades (%) Grade 3 to 4 (%) Gastrointestinal disorders Diarrhea 42 5 Nausea 26 1 Vomiting 17 1.5 Constipation 16 0.5 Abdominal paina 15 1.0 Hepatobiliary disorders Hepatotoxicityb 25 12 Respiratory Coughc 20 1.5 Dyspnead 16 2.9 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders Musculoskeletal paine 35 8 Arthralgia 12 1.0 General disorders and administration site conditions Fatiguef 26 2.0 Edemag 15 0 Metabolism and nutrition disorders Decreased appetite 13 1.0 Infections and infestations Pneumoniah 12 7 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders Rashi 12 0 Source: Adapted from FDA review

* Grading defined by NCI CTCAE version 5.0

a Abdominal pain includes abdominal pain, abdominal pain upper, abdominal pain lower

b Hepatotoxicity includes alanine aminotransferase increased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, blood bilirubin increased, drug induced liver injury, hepatitis, hepatotoxicity, liver function test increased, transaminases increased

c Cough includes cough, productive cough, and upper airway cough syndrome

d Dyspnea includes dyspnea and dyspnea exertional

e Musculoskeletal pain includes back pain, bone pain, musculoskeletal chest pain, musculoskeletal discomfort, musculoskeletal pain, myalgia, neck pain, non cardiac chest pain, and pain in extremity

f Fatigue includes fatigue and asthenia

g Edema includes generalized edema, localized edema, edema, edema peripheral, periorbital edema, and testicular edema

h Pneumonia includes pneumonia, pneumonia aspiration, pneumonia bacterial, and pneumonia staphylococcal

i Rash includes dermatitis, dermatitis acneiform, rash, rash maculopapular, rash pustular

Abbreviations: NCI CTCAE, National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events; NCSLC, non-small cell lung cancer

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex : The occurrence of side effects was generally similar in males and females.

: The occurrence of side effects was generally similar in males and females. Race : The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in the occurrences of side effects worked among races could not be determined.

: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in the occurrences of side effects worked among races could not be determined. Age: The occurrence of side effects was generally similar in patients below and above 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? There were no major differences in the type, frequency, and severity of adverse events observed in patient subgroups including age, race, and sex when compared to the overall study population. Table 1. Overview of Adverse Reactions by Sex, Race, Age, Ethnicity, and Country In Patients With KRAS G12C-Mutated NSCLC Who Received LUMAKRAS in CodeBreaK 100 Demographic Variable LUMAKRAS

N=204 All Patients

n (%) All Grades

n/Ns (%) Grades 3 to 4

n/Ns (%) Sex Female 112 (54.9) 111/112 (99.1) 62/112 (55.4) Male 92 (45.1) 90/92 (97.8) 51/92 (55.4) Race Asian 30 (14.7) 28/30 (93.3) 15/30 (50.0) Black or African American 5 (2.5) 5/5 (100) 3/5 (60.0) Other 5 (2.5) 5/5 (100) 2/5 (40.0) White 164 (80.4) 163/164 (99.4) 93/164 (56.7) Age at diagnosis <65 years 90 (44.1) 89/90 (98.9) 53/90 (58.9) ≥65 to <75 years 89 (43.6) 87/89 (97.8) 47/89 (52.8) ≥75 to <85 years 24 (11.8) 24/24 (100) 13/24 (54.2) ≥85 years 1 (0.5) 1/1 (100) 0/1 (0) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 3 (1.5) 3/3 (100) 0/3 (0) Not Hispanic or Latino 190 (93.1) 187/190 (98.4) 109/190 (57.4) Not reported 11 (5.4) 11/11 (100) 4/11 (36.4) Country United States 142 (69.6) 62/62 (100) 35/62 (56.5) Non-United States 62 (30.4) 139/142 (97.9) 78/142 (54.9) Source: FDA reviewer’s analysis

Abbreviation: N, number of patients in the safety population; n, number of patients with given characteristic; Ns, total number of patients in each category

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1 summarizes how many male and female patients were enrolled in the combined clinical trials used to evaluate the efficacy of LUMAKRAS.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex (Safety Population)

Source: Adapted from FDA review

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race (Safety Population)

Source: Adapted from FDA review

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age (Safety Population)

Source: Adapted from FDA review

Who participated in the trials? Table 1. Study CodeBreaK 100 Baseline Demographics and Disease Characteristics in the Safety Population

Demographic and Disease Characteristic, n (%) CodeBreaK 100

N=204 Sex Female 112 (55) Male 92 (45) Age at diagnosis <65 years 90 (44) ≥65 years 114 (56) Race Asian 30 (15) Black or African American 5 (2.5) Other 5 (2.5) White 164 (80) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 3 (2) Not Hispanic or Latino 190 (93) Not reported 11 (5) Region Asia 17 (8.3) Europe 31 (15) North America 148 (73) Other Baseline ECO 0 58 (28) 1 144 (71) ≥2 Smoking history Current 20 (10) Former 168 (82) Never 13 (6) Not reported 3 (2) Number of prior lines of therapy 0 28 (14) 1 73 (36) 2 59 (29) ≥3 44 (21) Prior platinum-based chemotherapy No 32 (16) Yes 172 (84) Prior PD-1 or PD-L1 No 43 (21) Yes 161 (79) Source: Adapted from FDA review Table 2. Study CodeBreaK 100 Baseline Demographics and Disease Characteristics in the Efficacy Population

Demographics and Disease Characteristic, n (%) CodeBreaK 100

N=124 Sex Female 62 (50) Male 62 (50) Age at diagnosis, median [range] 64.0 [37.0, 80.0] <65 years 65 (52) ≥65 years 59 (48) Race Asian 18 (15) Black or African American 2 (2) Other 2 (2) White 102 (82) Ethnic Hispanic or Latino 2 (2) Not Hispanic or Latino 114 (92) Not reported 8 (6) Region Asia 11 (9) Europe 29 (23) North America 79 (64) Other 5 (4) Baseline ECOG 0 37 (30) 1 87 (70) Histopathology at baseline Non-squamous 123 (99) Squamous 1 (1) Smoking history Current 15 (12) Former 100 (81) Never 6 (5) Not reported 3 (2) Disease stage at screening Stage III 5 (4) Stage IV 119 (96) Number of prior line of therapy 1 53 (43) 2 43 (35) 3 28 (23) Liver metastasis at baseline No 98 (79) Yes 26 (21) Brain metastasis at baseline No 98 (79) Yes 26 (21) Bone metastasis at baseline No 65 (52) Yes 59 (48) Prior platinum-based chemotherapy No 13 (10) Yes 111 (90) Prior PD-1 or PD-L1 No 11 (9) Yes 113 (91) Differentiation at baseline Moderately differentiated 15 (12) Poorly differentiated 24 (19) Unknown 79 (64) Well differentiated 6 (5)

How were the trials designed?

LUMAKRAS was evaluated in 1 non-randomized, dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial (CodeBreaK 100) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). There were 124 patients with NSCLC included in the primary efficacy population, while 204 patients with NSCLC were included in the primary safety population. The primary endpoint of the trial was objective response rate (ORR).

How were the trials designed? CodeBreaK 100 is a single-arm, non-randomized, dose escalation and dose expansion study of LUMAKRAS in patients with advanced solid tumors including NSCLC that harbored a KRAS G12C mutation and had received prior therapies. In the dose escalation portion of the study, patients were treated in cohorts of increasingly higher doses of LUMAKRAS. These doses ranged from 180 mg daily to 960 mg daily. The primary objective of the dose escalation portion of CodeBreaK 100 was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of LUMAKRAS in patients and to determine the dose that should be used in the dose expansion portion of the study. The 960 mg daily dose was selected for the dose expansion portion of the study and 126 patients with KRAS G12C mutated NSCLC were treated with this dose while being evaluated for objective response rate, the primary endpoint of the study. A key secondary endpoint of CodeBreak 100 was duration of response.

GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.

COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo that is compared to the actual drug being tested.

EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.

PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.

SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

LINK TO LUMAKRAS PACKAGE INSERT:

https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2021/214665s000lbl.pdf

