Drug Trials Snapshot: LUMAKRAS
LUMAKRAS (SOTORASIB)
(Loo-mah-kras)
Amgen
Original Approval date: 05/28/2021
DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:
What is the drug for?
LUMAKRAS is a drug used to treat adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that is locally advanced or has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic). It should be used in patients who have been treated with at least one prior type of therapy and whose cancer has a certain type of genetic mutation (KRAS G12C).
How is this drug used?
LUMAKRAS is a tablet. Eight tablets (960 mg total) are taken by mouth each day with or without food.
Who participated in the clinical trials?
The FDA approved LUMAKRAS based on evidence from one clinical trial of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The same trial was used to assess the efficacy of LUMAKRAS in 124 patients and the safety of LUMAKRAS in 204 patients: therefore the number of patients representing efficacy findings may differ from the number of patients representing safety findings due to different pools of study participants analyzed for efficacy and safety. The trial was conducted at 46 of sites in 10 countries (Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Switzerland, and the United States).
What are the benefits of this drug?
Approximately 36% of patients (37 of 124 patients) treated with LUMAKRAS in the clinical study CodeBreaK 100 had partial shrinkage of their cancer, including two patients with complete shrinkage. Shrinkage lasted more than 6 months for 58% of patients who had a response to LUMAKRAS.
LUMAKRAS was approved under the FDA’s accelerated approval program, which provides earlier patient access to a promising new drug while the company continues to conduct clinical trials to confirm that the drug works well.
What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)?
Table 3 summarizes efficacy results based on overall response rate as determined by a Blinded Independent Review Committee (BIRC) according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) v1.1.
Table 3. Efficacy Results in Patients With KRAS G12C-Mutated NSCLC Previously Treated With at Least One Prior Therapy
|
|
LUMAKRAS
|
Objective response rate (95% CI)a
|
36 (28, 45)
|
Complete response rate (%)
|
2
|
Partial response rate (%)
|
35
|
Duration of responsea
|
|
Medianb, months (range)
|
10.0 (1.3+, 11.1)
|
Patients with duration ≥6 monthsc (%)
|
58
Source: Adapted from FDA review
Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; NSCLC, non-small cell lung cancer
+ censoring
a Assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR)
b Estimate using Kaplan Meier method
c Observed proportion of patients with duration of response beyond landmark time
Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?
- Sex: LUMAKRAS appears to work similarly in males and females.
- Race: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how LUMAKRAS worked among races could not be determined.
- Age: LUMAKRAS appears to work similarly in patients below and above 65 years of age.
Table 4. Summary of Overall Response in Subgroups Per Blinded Independent Central Review
|
|
N
|
ORR by BICR
|
Sex
|
Female
|
62
|
31 (20, 44)
|
Male
|
62
|
42 (30, 55)
|
Age at diagnosis
|
<65 years
|
65
|
31 (20, 43)
|
≥65 years
|
59
|
42 (30, 56)
|
Race
|
Asian
|
18
|
17 (3.6, 41)
|
White
|
102
|
40 (31, 50)
Source: Adapted from FDA review
Abbreviations: BICR, blinded independent central review; CI, confidence interval; ORR, objective response rate
What are the possible side effects?
The most common side effects observed with LUMAKRAS include diarrhea, muscle pain, nausea, feeling tired, and cough.
LUMAKRAS increased liver enzyme levels in the blood and may cause liver injury. Inflammation of the lung (interstitial lung disease or pneumonitis) can also occur.
What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)?
Table 5. Adverse Reactions (≥10%) of Patients With KRAS G12C Mutated NSCLC Who Received LUMAKRAS in CodeBreaK 100*
|
Adverse Reaction
|
LUMAKRAS
|
All Grades (%)
|
Grade 3 to 4 (%)
|
Gastrointestinal disorders
|
Diarrhea
|
42
|
5
|
Nausea
|
26
|
1
|
Vomiting
|
17
|
1.5
|
Constipation
|
16
|
0.5
|
Abdominal paina
|
15
|
1.0
|
Hepatobiliary disorders
|
Hepatotoxicityb
|
25
|
12
|
Respiratory
|
Coughc
|
20
|
1.5
|
Dyspnead
|
16
|
2.9
|
Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders
|
Musculoskeletal paine
|
35
|
8
|
Arthralgia
|
12
|
1.0
|
General disorders and administration site conditions
|
Fatiguef
|
26
|
2.0
|
Edemag
|
15
|
0
|
Metabolism and nutrition disorders
|
Decreased appetite
|
13
|
1.0
|
Infections and infestations
|
Pneumoniah
|
12
|
7
|
Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders
|
Rashi
|
12
|
0
Source: Adapted from FDA review
* Grading defined by NCI CTCAE version 5.0
a Abdominal pain includes abdominal pain, abdominal pain upper, abdominal pain lower
b Hepatotoxicity includes alanine aminotransferase increased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, blood bilirubin increased, drug induced liver injury, hepatitis, hepatotoxicity, liver function test increased, transaminases increased
c Cough includes cough, productive cough, and upper airway cough syndrome
d Dyspnea includes dyspnea and dyspnea exertional
e Musculoskeletal pain includes back pain, bone pain, musculoskeletal chest pain, musculoskeletal discomfort, musculoskeletal pain, myalgia, neck pain, non cardiac chest pain, and pain in extremity
f Fatigue includes fatigue and asthenia
g Edema includes generalized edema, localized edema, edema, edema peripheral, periorbital edema, and testicular edema
h Pneumonia includes pneumonia, pneumonia aspiration, pneumonia bacterial, and pneumonia staphylococcal
i Rash includes dermatitis, dermatitis acneiform, rash, rash maculopapular, rash pustular
Abbreviations: NCI CTCAE, National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events; NCSLC, non-small cell lung cancer
Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age?
- Sex: The occurrence of side effects was generally similar in males and females.
- Race: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in the occurrences of side effects worked among races could not be determined.
- Age: The occurrence of side effects was generally similar in patients below and above 65 years of age.
Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups?
There were no major differences in the type, frequency, and severity of adverse events observed in patient subgroups including age, race, and sex when compared to the overall study population.
Table 1. Overview of Adverse Reactions by Sex, Race, Age, Ethnicity, and Country In Patients With KRAS G12C-Mutated NSCLC Who Received LUMAKRAS in CodeBreaK 100
|
Demographic Variable
|
LUMAKRAS
|
All Patients
|
All Grades
|
Grades 3 to 4
|
Sex
|
Female
|
112 (54.9)
|
111/112 (99.1)
|
62/112 (55.4)
|
Male
|
92 (45.1)
|
90/92 (97.8)
|
51/92 (55.4)
|
Race
|
Asian
|
30 (14.7)
|
28/30 (93.3)
|
15/30 (50.0)
|
Black or African American
|
5 (2.5)
|
5/5 (100)
|
3/5 (60.0)
|
Other
|
5 (2.5)
|
5/5 (100)
|
2/5 (40.0)
|
White
|
164 (80.4)
|
163/164 (99.4)
|
93/164 (56.7)
|
Age at diagnosis
|
<65 years
|
90 (44.1)
|
89/90 (98.9)
|
53/90 (58.9)
|
≥65 to <75 years
|
89 (43.6)
|
87/89 (97.8)
|
47/89 (52.8)
|
≥75 to <85 years
|
24 (11.8)
|
24/24 (100)
|
13/24 (54.2)
|
≥85 years
|
1 (0.5)
|
1/1 (100)
|
0/1 (0)
|
Ethnicity
|
Hispanic or Latino
|
3 (1.5)
|
3/3 (100)
|
0/3 (0)
|
Not Hispanic or Latino
|
190 (93.1)
|
187/190 (98.4)
|
109/190 (57.4)
|
Not reported
|
11 (5.4)
|
11/11 (100)
|
4/11 (36.4)
|
Country
|
United States
|
142 (69.6)
|
62/62 (100)
|
35/62 (56.5)
|
Non-United States
|
62 (30.4)
|
139/142 (97.9)
|
78/142 (54.9)
Source: FDA reviewer’s analysis
Abbreviation: N, number of patients in the safety population; n, number of patients with given characteristic; Ns, total number of patients in each category
DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT
Figure 1 summarizes how many male and female patients were enrolled in the combined clinical trials used to evaluate the efficacy of LUMAKRAS.
Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex (Safety Population)
Source: Adapted from FDA review
Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race (Safety Population)
Source: Adapted from FDA review
Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age (Safety Population)
Source: Adapted from FDA review
Who participated in the trials?
Table 1. Study CodeBreaK 100 Baseline Demographics and Disease Characteristics in the Safety Population
|
|
CodeBreaK 100
|
Sex
|
Female
|
112 (55)
|
Male
|
92 (45)
|
Age at diagnosis
|
<65 years
|
90 (44)
|
≥65 years
|
114 (56)
|
Race
|
Asian
|
30 (15)
|
Black or African American
|
5 (2.5)
|
Other
|
5 (2.5)
|
White
|
164 (80)
|
Ethnicity
|
Hispanic or Latino
|
3 (2)
|
Not Hispanic or Latino
|
190 (93)
|
Not reported
|
11 (5)
|
Region
|
Asia
|
17 (8.3)
|
Europe
|
31 (15)
|
North America
|
148 (73)
|
Other
|
|
Baseline ECO
|
0
|
58 (28)
|
1
|
144 (71)
|
≥2
|
|
Smoking history
|
Current
|
20 (10)
|
Former
|
168 (82)
|
Never
|
13 (6)
|
Not reported
|
3 (2)
|
Number of prior lines of therapy
|
0
|
28 (14)
|
1
|
73 (36)
|
2
|
59 (29)
|
≥3
|
44 (21)
|
Prior platinum-based chemotherapy
|
No
|
32 (16)
|
Yes
|
172 (84)
|
Prior PD-1 or PD-L1
|
No
|
43 (21)
|
Yes
|
161 (79)
Source: Adapted from FDA review
Table 2. Study CodeBreaK 100 Baseline Demographics and Disease Characteristics in the Efficacy Population
|
|
CodeBreaK 100
|
Sex
|
Female
|
62 (50)
|
Male
|
62 (50)
|
Age at diagnosis, median [range]
|
64.0 [37.0, 80.0]
|
<65 years
|
65 (52)
|
≥65 years
|
59 (48)
|
Race
|
Asian
|
18 (15)
|
Black or African American
|
2 (2)
|
Other
|
2 (2)
|
White
|
102 (82)
|
Ethnic
|
Hispanic or Latino
|
2 (2)
|
Not Hispanic or Latino
|
114 (92)
|
Not reported
|
8 (6)
|
Region
|
Asia
|
11 (9)
|
Europe
|
29 (23)
|
North America
|
79 (64)
|
Other
|
5 (4)
|
Baseline ECOG
|
0
|
37 (30)
|
1
|
87 (70)
|
Histopathology at baseline
|
Non-squamous
|
123 (99)
|
Squamous
|
1 (1)
|
Smoking history
|
Current
|
15 (12)
|
Former
|
100 (81)
|
Never
|
6 (5)
|
Not reported
|
3 (2)
|
Disease stage at screening
|
Stage III
|
5 (4)
|
Stage IV
|
119 (96)
|
Number of prior line of therapy
|
1
|
53 (43)
|
2
|
43 (35)
|
3
|
28 (23)
|
Liver metastasis at baseline
|
No
|
98 (79)
|
Yes
|
26 (21)
|
Brain metastasis at baseline
|
No
|
98 (79)
|
Yes
|
26 (21)
|
Bone metastasis at baseline
|
No
|
65 (52)
|
Yes
|
59 (48)
|
Prior platinum-based chemotherapy
|
No
|
13 (10)
|
Yes
|
111 (90)
|
Prior PD-1 or PD-L1
|
No
|
11 (9)
|
Yes
|
113 (91)
|
Differentiation at baseline
|
Moderately differentiated
|
15 (12)
|
Poorly differentiated
|
24 (19)
|
Unknown
|
79 (64)
|
Well differentiated
|
6 (5)
How were the trials designed?
LUMAKRAS was evaluated in 1 non-randomized, dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial (CodeBreaK 100) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). There were 124 patients with NSCLC included in the primary efficacy population, while 204 patients with NSCLC were included in the primary safety population. The primary endpoint of the trial was objective response rate (ORR).
CodeBreaK 100 is a single-arm, non-randomized, dose escalation and dose expansion study of LUMAKRAS in patients with advanced solid tumors including NSCLC that harbored a KRAS G12C mutation and had received prior therapies. In the dose escalation portion of the study, patients were treated in cohorts of increasingly higher doses of LUMAKRAS. These doses ranged from 180 mg daily to 960 mg daily. The primary objective of the dose escalation portion of CodeBreaK 100 was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of LUMAKRAS in patients and to determine the dose that should be used in the dose expansion portion of the study. The 960 mg daily dose was selected for the dose expansion portion of the study and 126 patients with KRAS G12C mutated NSCLC were treated with this dose while being evaluated for objective response rate, the primary endpoint of the study. A key secondary endpoint of CodeBreak 100 was duration of response.
GLOSSARY
CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.
COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo that is compared to the actual drug being tested.
EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.
PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.
SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.
LINK TO LUMAKRAS PACKAGE INSERT:
https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2021/214665s000lbl.pdf