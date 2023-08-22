Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,169 in the last 365 days.

Security Journey Attains SOC 2 Type II Compliance Setting Industry Benchmark

Pittsburgh, PA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Journey, a leading secure coding training provider, announces its achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance, marking a significant milestone for the company and the secure coding training industry. This accomplishment establishes Security Journey as one of the first pure-play secure coding training providers to achieve this rigorous standard. 

Conducted in alignment with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18, Security Journey's SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates a steadfast commitment to safeguarding customer data. The attainment of this standard underscores the company's dedication to delivering enterprise-level security. 

A key player in security education, Security Journey provides a secure coding training platform that offers a true educational approach to training developers which includes both fundamental concepts, deep technical explanation, and more than 800 lessons (400 of the lessons enable developers to truly write code to apply their learned concepts). The company's focus on ensuring robust security and compliance has been rigorously assessed through an audit conducted by Prescient Assurance, a globally recognized leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B and SAAS companies.  

Underpinning this achievement is Security Journey's continued commitment to secure coding principles that guide the development and deployment of its products and services. These principles also help their customers establish and instil a security-conscious mindset. ‘Security Journey's SOC 2 Type II compliance attests to the company’s dedication to maintaining the highest standard of security and compliance that enterprises expect from their providers,’ said Joe Ferrara, CEO at Security Journey. ‘So many of our customers must meet this standard and we know it is important to follow the same security rigor that our customers adhere to.’ 

To find out more about Security Journey, please visit: securityjourney.com.  

About Security Journey    
Security Journey helps enterprises reduce vulnerabilities through application security education for developers and everyone in the SDLC. Their programmatic approach provides a large library of video-based lessons with text summaries along with hands-on secure coding lessons in application sandboxes. All culminating in a collective security-first culture among development teams.   
Over 450 companies around the world are teaching their teams how to build safer apps using Security Journey. Learn more and try our training at www.securityjourney.com.   

Attachment 


Amy Baker
Security Journey
amy_baker@securityjourney.com

You just read:

Security Journey Attains SOC 2 Type II Compliance Setting Industry Benchmark

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more