ConnectWise and Channel Program Join Forces to Introduce Battle Royale—Channel Edition 2023

Voters Decide Which MSP Finalists Move Closer to the Big Prize Announced at IT Nation Connect 2023

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solutions providers, and Channel Program, the home page destination for all Managed Service Providers (MSPs), are excited to announce Battle Royale – Channel Edition 2023, a premier industry event that brings together the best of Channel Program’s Channel Pitch and ConnectWise’s PitchIT. This interactive, virtual competition will showcase the innovations of 26 emerging technology companies while offering them the unparalleled experience of presenting their solutions to a diverse audience of prospective buyers such as MSPs, Internet Service Providers, and Managed Security Service Providers.



Created by ConnectWise in 2018, PitchIT is a dynamic 16-week accelerator program dedicated to incubating growth in their MSP startup partners. The program aims to spark innovation and fuel growth for companies that build solutions which integrate with the ConnectWise platform, helping to make partners more efficient, profitable, and secure. Each participating vendor has the unique opportunity to undergo a thorough business evaluation, receive guidance from industry thought leaders and potentially secure a joint initiative with ConnectWise.

Battle Royale is designed as a preliminary competition to select three finalists from the PitchIT Class of 2023 who will then each showcase their work at IT Nation Connect on November 8-10, 2023. Battle Royale is held as a virtual event, is open to the public, and will take place on August 24, 29, and 31. During the event, participating vendors will present a five-minute pitch about their integrative product. Each session will last approximately 90 minutes and highlight eight to nine vendors. The virtual nature of this event allows attendees from across the world to take part in selecting finalists and to vote for the company they believe presents the most innovative and transformative initiative.

“This event further illustrates ConnectWise’s continued dedication to fueling growth for companies who build solutions that integrate with our platform,” said Sean Lardo, ConnectWise Evangelist. “We are committed to investing in our partners as they showcase their hard work, and continued successes, at Battle Royale. And we are proud to create educational, innovation driven opportunities to move this community forward.”

“We are thrilled to take this competition to new heights this year in the same fan-favorite format. This event has evolved into an essential platform for innovative vendors to showcase their offerings and receive valuable feedback from MSPs,” said Matt Solomon, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer of Channel Program. “Our commitment to fostering growth and collaboration within the IT industry remains unwavering, and this year’s event promises to be a testament to that commitment.”

Battle Royale finalists will be matched with a coach to refine their pitches which will be presented live at IT Nation Connect 2023. Following finalists’ presentations, judges will choose the first, second, and third place winners, granting first place $70,000 and second place $30,000 for a total of $100,000 in prize money.

To register for the event and vote for this year’s competitors, visit https://info.channelprogram.com/battleroyale

