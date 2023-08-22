CELLY NUTRITION ANNOUNCES STOCK SPLIT
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celly Nutrition Corp. (the “Company” or “Metaville”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved of a forward (2-for-1) stock split of its issued and outstanding common shares. The stock split will be effective on August 22, 2023.
As a result of the stock split, each shareholder of record on August 22, 2023 will receive one additional common share for every one common share owned. The Company’s outstanding shares will increase from 288,500,000 common shares to 577,000,000 common shares. There will be no change to the Company’s CUSIP number.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
John Duffy
Chief Executive Officer
T: (508) 479-4923
E: john.a.duffy.jr@gmail.com
Cautionary Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company.
Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that although it believes the expectations and material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct and these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the fact that Celly Nutrition Inc. is an early stage company; the fact that the alcohol misuse technology (the “Technology”) is at an early stage of development; the competitive nature of the health and dietary supplements industry; the inability to predict the market’s reception of the Technology as a recreational health product; the success of marketing and sales efforts in respect of the products created based on the Technology; reliance on third parties; the uncertain outcome, cost, and timing of product development activities; the introduction of competing products that are safer, more effective or less expensive than, or otherwise superior to, products created using the Technology; the potential inability to obtain adequate financing; the potential inability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection for the Technology; and other risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
