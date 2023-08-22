Novo Announces Change Of Officers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) announces that Mr Ronan Sabo-Walsh has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary.



Ms Elza van der Walt has been appointed as CFO and joint Corporate Secretary. Ms Lisa Smith is appointed as General Counsel and joint Corporate Secretary. Both appointments are effective as of 21 August 2023.

The Company would like to thank Mr Sabo-Walsh for his services and notable contribution to the Company and wish him success in the future.

The Company also reports that TSX has approved an extension to the holding of its annual general meeting of shareholders, to 31 October 2023.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders.

