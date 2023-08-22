Reflect Scientific Secures $200,000 Order from Prominent Bio-Pharma Client for Blast Freezers

OREM, Utah, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a leading provider of advanced cryogenic cooling solutions, is pleased to announce the receipt of a substantial order worth $200,000 from a major Bio-Pharma customer for its state-of-the-art Blast Freezers.



These high-performance Blast Freezers, known for their exceptional cooling efficiency and reliability, will be shipped during the third quarter of 2023. Reflect Scientific remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that meets the stringent requirements of the Bio-Pharma industry.

In addition to this significant order, Reflect Scientific is actively negotiating multiple contracts slated for shipment throughout 2023. Details of these upcoming contracts will be disclosed in due course as agreements are finalized.

Reflect Scientific's CEO, Mr. Kim Boyce, expressed enthusiasm about the latest order and the Company's continued expansion in providing innovative cryogenic solutions. The Company's dedication to excellence and expertise in cryogenics reaffirms its position as a trusted partner in the Bio-Pharma sector.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific is a pioneering provider of advanced cryogenic cooling solutions that cater to diverse industrial needs. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Reflect Scientific stands as a reliable partner for industries requiring cutting-edge cooling technology. Among Reflect Scientific's products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

