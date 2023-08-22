Beround partners with CloudDefense.AI to provide integrated security solutions through Comprehensive CNAPP Capabilities
Beround's partnership with CloudDefense.AI is a significant step forward in our journey to combine domain expertise and service capabilities to provide comprehensive security solutions to customers.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beround, a distinguished IT consultancy firm with services spanning software testing, Data & AI, CRM, Middleware/Integration, Cloud & Cybersecurity, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with CloudDefense.AI, a leading CNAPP (Continuous Native Application Protection Platform) provider. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment bringing together Beround's services capabilities and CloudDefense.AI's comprehensive CNAPP offerings to elevate the quality, security, and reliability of software applications across industries.
— Rohan Marfatia, Chief Executive Officer at Beround, Inc.
Beround's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions while enabling smiles & building a happy ecosystem aligns perfectly with CloudDefense.AI's innovative CNAPP platform, which encompasses a wide array of capabilities including Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), API testing, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Protection (CWP), and more. This collaboration sets the stage for a holistic approach that spans the entire development lifecycle.
CloudDefense.AI's CNAPP platform empowers organizations to proactively safeguard their applications by detecting vulnerabilities, ensuring compliance, and enhancing overall security posture. This partnership will enable our clients to access a comprehensive suite of testing tools and security measures, contributing to minimized risks and accelerated development cycles.
"We are thrilled to embark on this collaboration with Beround," said Anshu Bansal, CEO at CloudDefense.AI. "Our CNAPP platform, designed to cover a wide range of security and quality testing needs, is a perfect complement to Beround's expertise in software testing & expanded portfolio of cybersecurity services like VAPT - Vulnerability Assessment / Penetration Testing & GRC - Governance, Risk Management and Compliance. Together, we're positioned to revolutionize the way software is secured."
As part of this partnership, Beround and CloudDefense.AI plan to collaborate on joint initiatives, share knowledge, and integrate CloudDefense.AI's CNAPP capabilities seamlessly into Beround's service offerings. This union of expertise and technology is expected to drive innovation in software development practices and further enhance the value delivered to clients.
About Beround:
Beround is a prominent IT consultancy firm creating a happiness ecosystem by enabling outcomes and smiles for its colleagues, collaborators and more than 50 customers across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions. With a focus on quality assurance & their wider services portfolio, Beround empowers businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals while ensuring security and performance.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI is a leading Continuous Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) provider, offering a comprehensive suite of security and quality testing solutions. From SAST and DAST to SCA, API testing, CSPM, CIEM, and CWP, CloudDefense.AI's platform ensures end-to-end code-to-cloud protection.
