Global Deep Learning Market Is Projected To Grow At A 41.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Deep Learning Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Deep Learning Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the deep learning market size is predicted to reach $73.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 41.2%.
The growth in the deep learning market is due to increasing adoption of cloud-based services. North America region is expected to hold the largest deep learning market share. Major players in the deep learning market include Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM Corporation, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sensory.
Deep Learning Market Segments
• By Product: Hardware, Software, Services
• By Application: Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining
• By End User: BFSI, Automotive, Telecom and Media, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global deep learning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Deep learning refers to a system with a collection of machine learning algorithms that models high-level abstractions in data through an architecture consisting of multiple non-linear transformations, carries out engineering activities on their own, processes a huge volume of unstructured data, and offers precise results compared to traditional machine learning.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Deep Learning Market Trends And Strategies
4. Deep Learning Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Deep Learning Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
