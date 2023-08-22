Global Deep Learning Market Is Projected To Grow At A 41.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Deep Learning Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Deep Learning Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the deep learning market size is predicted to reach $73.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 41.2%.

The growth in the deep learning market is due to increasing adoption of cloud-based services. North America region is expected to hold the largest deep learning market share. Major players in the deep learning market include Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM Corporation, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sensory.

Deep Learning Market Segments

• By Product: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Application: Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining

• By End User: BFSI, Automotive, Telecom and Media, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global deep learning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Deep learning refers to a system with a collection of machine learning algorithms that models high-level abstractions in data through an architecture consisting of multiple non-linear transformations, carries out engineering activities on their own, processes a huge volume of unstructured data, and offers precise results compared to traditional machine learning.

