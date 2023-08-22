Bollywood Singing Sensation, B Praak, Embarks on Full US Tour this September - Get Your Tickets Now
Bollywood Sensation B Praak Strikes a Chord with Soulful Melodies and Captivating Performances on His US Tour.
Bollywood Sensation B Praak mesmerizing the audience with a live performance filled with soulful melodies and electrifying energy. Experience the magic of his music on his US tour.
I'm thrilled to make my return to the U.S. stage and present a unique show featuring all your beloved songs, electrifying visuals, dynamic lighting, and a complete symphony.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B Praak, the acclaimed South Asian singing sensation, is gearing up to embark on his highly anticipated Full US Tour this September. Bollywood music enthusiasts are in for a treat as they are invited to experience a captivating blend of melodies, emotions, and pure musical brilliance brought to life by this renowned artist.
The tour, featuring a series of captivating performances and a full symphony, will encompass a range of chart-topping Bollywood hits that have made B Praak a household name and a sought after talent in the Hindi and Punjabi music industries. From the soulful ballads like "Teri Mitti" to the enchanting melodies of "Mann Bharrya," and songs like “Filhall” that have garnered over 1.1 Billion views on youtube, attendees can expect an unparalleled experience that exemplifies B Praak's musical brilliance.
“I am excited to bring my live concert experience to the United States,” says B Praak. “"After years of anticipation, I'm thrilled to make my return to the U.S. stage and present a unique show featuring all your beloved songs, electrifying visuals, dynamic lighting, and a complete symphony. Let's join our voices and immerse ourselves in a magical night together.”
The Full US Tour is presented by Sai USA, the driving force behind the musical extravaganza. "B Praak's artistry and soulful performances have the power to transcend boundaries and touch hearts,” says Amit Jaity, leader of Sai USA. “This tour is a celebration of music's ability to bring people together, and we're proud to present this unique opportunity to experience B Praak's talent live.”
Tour Dates, Cities & Ticket Links
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th, 2023 - Houston, TX - Arena Theatre
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Toyota Music Factory
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th, 2023- Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre / Old National Centre
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th, 2023- Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th, 2023 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic Center
Adding to the excitement, B Praak has something special in store for the attendees of the shows in Dallas, Newark, and Indianapolis, promising an extra layer of unforgettable moments.
Tickets for B Praak's Full US Tour are now available for purchase. Given the immense popularity of the artist and the limited availability of seats, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment. To purchase tickets to the tour please visit https://bpraak.live/.
All Ages Are Welcome. Reserved Seating Available. VIP Seating Available. Meet & Greet Available.
Media Link
About B Praak
B Praak, originally recognized as Pratik Bachan and Prakky B, stands as an accomplished Indian artist, encompassing roles of a singer, music director, composer, and music producer hailing from Chandigarh, India. His lineage in music traces back to his father, Varinder Bachan, a notable figure in Punjabi music production and composition. Throughout his esteemed career, B Praak has masterfully woven a tapestry of romantic, soulful, and emotionally charged themes, cementing his stature in both the Punjabi and Hindi music industries. His exceptional ability to evoke emotions through his musical compositions has played a pivotal role in propelling him to mainstream popularity.
Collaborating with major music partners like Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Neha Kakkar, Badshah, and others, B Praak has exhibited his versatility and prowess in the industry. Working alongside prominent labels like Sony Music India, he has extended his musical reach far and wide.
With an extraordinary and emotive vocal ability, B Praak has carved an indelible presence as an undeniable force in the music scene. His mellifluous voice and compositions imbued with profound sentiments have resonated deeply with audiences. Beginning with his impactful debut as a singer with the poignant melody "Mann Bharrya," and continuing with an unbroken stream of celebrated creations, B Praak has showcased an unrivaled flair for infusing his music with sentiments that strike a chord. This exceptional talent has garnered him not only critical acclaim and numerous awards but also an unwavering legion of devoted fans who connect with his heartfelt musical expressions.
Presented by Sai USA Inc.
Sai USA Inc. is an entertainment powerhouse established in 2013, based out of New Jersey. Led by Amit Jaitly and a phenomenal team of individuals focused on different areas like Marketing, Sponsorships, Production, and Ticketing. To learn more, please visit - https://saiusainc.com/
