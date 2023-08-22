Honoring Unsung Heroes
The CareStar Awards Celebrate Homecare Workers and Post-Acute Care ExcellenceQUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartfelt event that shed light on the often-overlooked contributions of homecare workers and post-acute care providers, the CareStar Awards launched on August 3rd at Terrace on the Park, Queens, New York. The visionary behind this initiative is Kevin Howell, CEO and Founder of Anchor Group NA Corp, a strategic consulting and health tech company dedicated to building optimized organizations by reengineering their people infrastructure. The Anchor Group understands the significance of honoring those essential post-acute care champions that often go unrecognized.
As the world grappled with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, homecare workers emerged as unsung heroes on the frontlines. Kevin Howell reflected, "Homecare workers were not seen as frontline workers, but they were needed more than ever, especially during COVID. The CareStar Awards, a program of the Anchor's CareStar Initiative, aims to create equity and access to care, bridging the gap between recognition and the vital work these caregivers provide."
The event commenced with an opening prayer by Dr. Rev. Agorom Dike, the esteemed founder and President of the Caribbean and African Faith Base Leadership Conference. The evening was hosted by FOX 5 Reporter and Host Antwan Lewis, who emphasized homecare workers' pivotal role in helping individuals survive the pandemic.
Addressing the audience, Kevin Howell expressed gratitude to the honorees and agencies that tirelessly support homecare workers. "CareStar is not just about recognizing homecare workers, it's about post-acute care and ensuring that patients receive the best and highest quality care. These dedicated professionals deserve recognition for their tireless efforts."
“Homecare workers do not get the recognition they deserve,” President & CEO of CABS, Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson. “This award tonight is a way for us to tell them that we see them, we care about them, and we are always going to support their work because it is hard work.”
The keynote speaker, Victor M. Brown, Ph.D., an educator and Associate Provost for Academic Programs and Educational Effectiveness at Lehman College, shared anecdotes that underscored the importance of healthcare workers. Dr. Brown recounted his experiences during the pandemic, particularly within the Bronx community where Lehman College is located. Black and brown people were disproportionately affected by COVID-19. He also reflected on a more personal point of when his mother passed away three months ago. "It was the homecare workers who stood alongside my family during my mother's transition. Their dedication and compassion revealed the depth of their contribution to healthcare." He also highlighted the need to address healthcare disparities and provide equal opportunities for people of color to contribute to the field.
The event reached its emotional pinnacle as honorees from various homecare agencies throughout New York were recognized for their outstanding contributions. Each award recipient represented the dedication and commitment that defines the homecare industry.
The Anchor Group NA Corp is spearheading an unprecedented movement in the post-acute care sector. Recognizing the need for increased collaboration among agencies. Key sponsors and collaborators include Aetna Medicare and Managed Care, Affinity Health Plan, One Brooklyn Health System, JASACare, CABS Health Network, D'March Couture, New York City Health & Hospital-Community Care, AZ Billing, and Bolt Healthcare. Howell envisions a strategic system that promotes cooperation and quality healthcare delivery. "We're committed to taking the CareStar initiative to the next level," Howell affirmed, "uniting partners to ensure seamless access to the continuum of care for each patient."
The CareStar Awards will culminate with their final event of the season on September 27th, honoring healthcare leaders with proven track records in the post-acute care continuum while kicking off and recognizing the upcoming Breast Cancer Awareness month. As the journey continues to shine a light on the often-forgotten heroes of healthcare, the CareStar Awards stand as a beacon of hope and appreciation, uniting communities and healthcare professionals in their shared mission of providing the best care possible.
About Anchor Group:
Anchor Group NA Corp (“Anchor Group”) is a premier emerging Fortune 1000 health services technology provider and advisory firm dedicated to solidifying the intersections of building unmatched talent, providing cutting-edge technology, and implementing structured and proven delivery platforms for mid-to-large health services companies facing off against the client and communities. https://www.anchorgroupcorp.com.
