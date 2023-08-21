Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Signs Publishing Deal with CelebrityPress® To Co-Author “Success In Any Economy” with Brian Tracy

Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina

CARVER, MA, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina, Esteemed Business Psychologist, partners with CelebrityPress® to co-author the highly anticipated book, Success In Any Economy, alongside esteemed entrepreneur and Best-Selling Author® Brian Tracy. This dynamic collaboration unites visionary leaders and accomplished professionals to provide readers with a comprehensive guide to success in all economic climates.

Anticipated to make its debut in the Fall of 2023, Success In Any Economy is a collection of insights, strategies, and real-life experiences that showcases the collective wisdom of industry pioneers.

Dr. Gregory-Mina’s profound expertise, combined with the global influence of Brian Tracy, will undoubtedly make Success In Any Economy an invaluable resource for individuals seeking to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

The publication will be launched under CelebrityPress® LLC imprint, renowned for its commitment to showcasing the insights of prominent ThoughtLeaders® worldwide.

Dr. Heidi’s career is marked by her ability to seamlessly blend academic research with practical applications. A revered business psychologist, accomplished author, and esteemed professor, she empowers her clients and readers with valuable insights into the intricacies of human behavior. Through workshops, seminars, consulting, and speaking engagements, she facilitates transformational experiences that drive enhanced performance and goal achievement.

As the charismatic host of the "Dr. Heidi The Business Psychologist" podcast, Dr. Heidi extends her expertise to a diverse audience, delving into subjects ranging from business psychology to leadership and personal development. Her podcast serves as a testament to her commitment to sharing knowledge and empowering others to unlock their full potential.

Additionally, Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina's passion for fostering positive change is embodied by her role as a co-founder of LEAP Forward Publishing. This socially responsible publishing company is dedicated to producing books with a profound impact on underserved communities, embodying her belief in the power of education and community engagement as catalysts for transformative change.

A portion of the royalties generated from Success In Any Economy will be donated to the Entrepreneur’s International Fund, an organization dedicated to creating awareness for charitable causes.

For a deeper understanding of Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina's transformative insights and contributions, please visit:

• Website: www.drheidigregorymina.com