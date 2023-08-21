BL: 125097 - 125098
Proper Name: Blood Grouping Reagent
Tradename: Component of Erytype S
Manufacturer: Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH, License #1798
Indication:

  • Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-D (Monoclonal)(IgM) (Formulated for Automated Testing) is used as a component of the Erytype® S Rh+K Type plate for Rh typing on the TANGO® optimo automated blood grouping and antibody test system. Anti-Human Globulin (Formulated for Automated Testing) is used to detect sensitization of red blood cells on the TANGO® optimo system.

