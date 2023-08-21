BL: 125097 - 125098 Proper Name: Blood Grouping Reagent Tradename: Component of Erytype S Manufacturer: Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH, License #1798 Indication:
Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-D (Monoclonal)(IgM) (Formulated for Automated Testing) is used as a component of the Erytype® S Rh+K Type plate for Rh typing on the TANGO® optimo automated blood grouping and antibody test system. Anti-Human Globulin (Formulated for Automated Testing) is used to detect sensitization of red blood cells on the TANGO® optimo system.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.