STACK Infrastructure Delivers First Data Center in Australia, Launching a Robust APAC Portfolio

The 36MW facility on a 72MW campus brings STACK’s globally-recognized scalability and delivery practices to a vital data center market

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced the completion of its first Asia Pacific (APAC) data center, located in Melbourne, Australia. The 36MW facility is strategically located on a scalable 72MW campus in one of APAC’s fastest growing markets for cloud service providers and large enterprises needing robust power, reliability, and scalability in the region. This is a significant milestone in STACK’s ongoing global expansion efforts to meet the world’s growing demand for scalable digital infrastructure and will be soon followed by additional APAC data center openings in Tokyo, Osaka, and Seoul.



Situated on 3.6 hectares and powered by a 105MW dedicated onsite substation, this 72MW campus features two purpose-built 36MW facilities with separate access points and diverse fiber entry points to accommodate multiple users with separation of security and services. Both buildings offer efficient air-cooling and flexibility to suit specific client technical, operational, and density requirements. The successful first phase 36MW delivery and the upcoming second 36MW development highlights STACK’s ability to provide scalable capacity supporting the rapid increase of client demand.

“We are proud to celebrate the opening of our first data center in Asia Pacific within the high growth hyperscale corridor of Melbourne,” said Pithambar (Preet) Gona, Chief Executive Officer of STACK APAC. “This first delivery, of many in Asia Pacific, underscores the harmony between STACK’s deep regional delivery expertise and its proven global development capabilities.”

STACK stands at the forefront of empowering cloud service providers and innovators with optionality to meet growth targets across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA. Recent worldwide developments include:

STACK’s rapidly growing offerings and expanding global footprint make it one of the largest private data center operators worldwide.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK. For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

Media Contacts

Sammer Khalaf

press@stackinfra.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/795bede2-d9b1-4c3e-a4aa-b4a9f2c7b69a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dedbc16-f97d-4379-a88c-97491ff6d70e