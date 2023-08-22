Tricia Meyer, Founder + Managing Attorney at Meyer Law, is Honored by The Best Lawyers in America

Meyer Law is proud to announce that Founder + Managing Attorney, Tricia Meyer, has been included in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America®!

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Business lawyer and entrepreneur Tricia Meyer has been selected to be included in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America®!

Tricia is the Founder & Managing Attorney at Meyer Law, one of the fastest growing business law firms in the United States, and Co-Founder of baby product company, The Clever Baby. Meyer Law has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver and Traverse City and Meyer helps companies from startups to large corporations across the United States with business matters. Meyer has a portfolio of thousands of clients that include startups featured on ABC's Shark Tank, fast-growing technology companies that have graced the Inc.500 list, and large, global companies!

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to be included in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®!”, said Meyer, “It’s no secret that I love what I do, our clients are amazing and I am so lucky I have the best team around by my side!”

“I’m fortunate I ended up in an area of the law that I’m so passionate about!” said Meyer. “As an entrepreneur, I know firsthand what our clients are going through and we counsel our clients in a different way than most law firms because of that.”

The lawyers that have been selected to be included in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America exude pearlescent brilliance and have a lasting impact. The Best Lawyers in America list is based on a peer-review survey process in which thousands of leading attorneys confidentially evaluate other attorneys in their practice areas. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers “the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.” This edition highlights extraordinary feats of capability and fortitude among the nation’s finest legal minds!

Find Meyer’s profile on Best Lawyers here: https://www.bestlawyers.com/lawyers/tricia-meyer/228825

Learn more about Meyer Law at www.MeetMeyerLaw.com and The Clever Baby at www.thecleverbaby.com!