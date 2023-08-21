Submit Release
CPI Aerostructures Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2023 Results

Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022

  • Revenue of $20.5 million compared to $18.9 million;
  • Gross profit of $4.6 million compared to $3.7 million;
  • Gross margin of 22.4% compared to 19.3%;
  • Net income of $1.2 million compared to $0.5 million;
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.09 compared to $0.04;
  • Cash flow from operations of $0.0 million compared to $0.3 million.

Six Months 2023 vs. Six Months 2022

  • Revenue of $42.6 million compared to $39.1 million;
  • Gross profit of $9.3 million compared to $7.1 million;
  • Gross margin of 21.8% compared to 18.2%;
  • Net income of $2.1 million compared to $0.5 million ($1.3 million excluding the first quarter severance accrual of $0.8 million);
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.17 compared to $0.04 ($0.10 excluding the first quarter severance accrual of $0.06);
  • Cash flow from operations of $0.9 million compared to $(2.1) million used by operations;
  • Debt as of June 30, 2023 of $21.3 million compared to $24.6 million at June 30, 2022.

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023.

“Our second quarter 2023 revenue was 8.6% higher than second quarter 2022 coupled with a 310 basis point increase in gross profit margin. Our six-month income from operations increased by $2.3 million as of June 30, 2023 compared to 2022 due to stronger operational performance and change in mix between our military subcontracts, government military subcontracts and MRO services. We generated $3.0 million more in cash flow from operations for the first six months of 2023 compared to 2022 due primarily to higher net income while increasing our contract assets in support of our new programs and, reduced our debt by $1.5 million,” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO. “We remain focused on delivering value to our customers and are confident in CPI Aero’s long-term outlook as we continue to build on our backlog of $510 million as of June 30, 2023.”

About CPI Aero
CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The word “outlook,” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contacts:  
Investor Relations Counsel  CPI Aerostructures, Inc.
LHA Investor Relations  Andrew L. Davis
Jody Burfening  Chief Financial Officer
(212) 838-3777    (631) 586-5200
cpiaero@lhai.com   adavis@cpiaero.com 
  www.cpiaero.com 


   
CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 		 
   
    June 30,        
    2023
(Unaudited) 		    December 31,
2022 		 
             
ASSETS                
Current Assets:                
Cash   $ 3,080,672     $ 3,847,225  
Accounts receivable, net     8,621,301       4,857,772  
Insurance recovery receivable           3,600,000  
Contract assets     30,962,061       27,384,540  
Inventory     1,918,906       2,493,069  
Refundable income taxes     40,000       40,000  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     565,714       975,830  
Total Current Assets     45,188,654       43,198,436  
                 
Operating lease right-of-use assets     5,646,483       6,526,627  
Property and equipment, net     950,732       1,124,556  
Deferred tax asset     6,279,101       6,574,463  
Goodwill     1,784,254       1,784,254  
Other assets     234,334       238,744  
Total Assets   $ 60,083,558     $ 59,447,080  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 11,734,379     $ 8,029,996  
Accrued expenses     5,314,339       7,344,590  
Litigation settlement obligation           3,600,000  
Contract liabilities     8,605,354       6,001,726  
Loss reserve     250,516       576,549  
Current portion of line of credit     2,640,000       1,200,000  
Current portion of long-term debt     221,172       1,719,766  
Operating lease liabilities, current     1,921,803       1,817,811  
Income tax payable     16,874       11,396  
Total Current Liabilities     30,704,437       30,301,834  
                 
Line of credit, net of current portion     18,360,000       19,800,000  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     4,121,087       5,077,235  
Long-term debt, net of current portion     41,484       70,981  
Total Liabilities     53,227,008       55,250,050  
                 
Shareholders’ Equity:                
Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 12,727,167 and 12,506,795 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding     12,727       12,507  
Additional paid-in capital     73,708,368       73,189,449  
Accumulated deficit     (66,864,545 )     (69,004,926 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity     6,856,550       4,197,030  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 60,083,558     $ 59,447,080  


   
CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS		  
                                 
    For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenue   $   20,547,555     $   18,925,406     $   42,564,223     $   39,060,503  
Cost of sales       15,943,555         15,265,716         33,297,707         31,966,204  
Gross profit       4,604,000         3,659,690         9,266,516         7,094,299  
                                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses       2,806,480         2,697,392         5,675,538         5,835,049  
Income from operations       1,797,520         962,298         3,590,978         1,259,250  
                                 
Interest expense       541,655         438,437         1,152,551         767,045  
Income before provision for income taxes       1,255,865         523,861         2,438,427         492,205  
                                 
Provision for income taxes       98,789         6,225         298,046         7,500  
Net income   $   1,157,076     $   517,636     $   2,140,381     $   484,705  
                                 
Income per common share, basic:                                
Income per common share-unrestricted shares     $ 0.09       $ 0.04       $ 0.17       $ 0.04  
Income per common share-restricted shares     $ 0.09       $ 0.04       $ 0.17       $ 0.04  
                                 
Income per common share, diluted     $ 0.09       $ 0.04       $ 0.17       $ 0.04  
                                 
Shares used in computing income per common share, basic:                                
Unrestricted shares       12,429,894         12,305,939         12,412,068         12,275,306  
Restricted shares       128,899         133,061         127,584         125,975  
Total shares       12,558,793         12,439,000         12,539,652         12,401,281  
                                 
Shares used in computing income per common share, diluted       12,625,241         12,534,058         12,606,100         12,496,339  

