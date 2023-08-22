PHYSICIAN SCIENTIST, BIOSECURITY & CRISIS EXPERT, AND DIRECTOR ALEX LAZAR MD/PHD AWARDED CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Alex is a deeply committed and brilliant individual, serving his employers, clients, the country, and his home state, on some of the most challenging issues we face.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Alexander J. Lazar, MD/PhD of Houston, Texas, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Alex is a Professor of Pathology, Genomic Medicine, Translational Molecular Pathology, & Dermatology at the The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas where he practices diagnostic surgical and molecular pathology for rare cancers and heads a research lab focused on immunotherapy, genomic bioinformatics and the microbiome. He is also a partner at Gothams, an emergency response, and homeland security advisory firm, and served as the Biosecurity Director for the 59th US Inaugural Ceremonies (Biden/Harris) and on the Governor of Texas' COVID Strike Force. He is a faculty member at The University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Houston. Alex also serves on the boards of the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston and the Stages Repertory Theater, a performing arts center. His past experience includes serving on the Scientific Advisory Boards for ArcherDX, Inc, BioAI, Nucleai, Iterion Therapeutics, Curative, Bain Capital, and Paige as well as ad-hoc advisory boards for pharma, biotech, venture capital, and data science companies.
He is a Scientist Advisor for the Creative Destruction Lab in Toronto, Canada. Prior to this, he was a Fellow in Dermatopathology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Clinical Fellow at Harvard Medical School, and a Resident at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Alex earned his MD and Ph.D. degrees from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and his BA with dual degrees in Philosophy and Political Science from Austin College. Author of more than 600 peer-reviewed articles, books, and book chapters, and inventor on multiple patents, he recently co-authored Lessons from the COVID War: An Investigative Report with Philip Zelikow and the COVID Crisis Group.
"I have come to know Alex over these past few months as a deeply committed and brilliant individual," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "His service to his employers, clients, the country, and his home state, on some of the most challenging issues we face is impressive. I anticipate his growth through our program will lead him to even more service and enhanced positive impact across a broad range of boards."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"The Certificate in Risk Governance® course from DCRO Institute is truly informative and enlightening," said Dr. Lazar. "The lectures, case studies, and reading materials are well-designed and curated. When these resources are combined with a motivated and inquisitive student, the learning is remarkable. The program focuses on the prudent management of risk as an opportunity to ensure trust with stakeholders and create enduring organizational value."
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
