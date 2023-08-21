Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: STEL) today announced that on August 17, 2023, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.13 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 29, 2023 to the Company’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2023.



Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Company’s principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

