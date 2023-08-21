Party General Secretary receives Kazakh President

VIETNAM, August 21 -

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in which he affirmed that Việt Nam always treasures the development and reinforcement of ties with traditional friends, including Kazakhstan.

Trọng said the Vietnamese Party, State and people always remember and appreciate the invaluable support that the Kazakhstani people provided for Việt Nam during the past struggles for national independence and the current cause of national construction and development.

Speaking highly of the fine outcomes of the talks and meetings between the Kazakhstani President and Vietnamese leaders, the Party chief exchanged views with the guest on several major orientations and measures to elevating the bilateral traditional friendship to a new height and fostering the comprehensive cooperation for the benefit of the people of both nations and making positive contributions to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

Tokayev, for his part, affirmed that Kazakhstan always treasures the long-standing friendly relations between the two countries, and regards Việt Nam as a top partner in Southeast Asia.

He underlined the importance of enhancing relations between political parties of Kazakhstan and the Communist Party of Việt Nam, considering it a crucial channel in the bilateral relationship.

The President also agreed on major measures to deepen the bilateral ties, particularly in economy, trade and investment. He suggested the two sides take full advantage of the Free Trade Agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) of which Kazakhstan is a member, as well as paying attention to cultural cooperation to raise mutual understanding between the two countries’ people and young generations. — VNS