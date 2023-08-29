Mobility City Holdings Announces Grand Opening of Hilton Head Showroom to Service Lowcountry South Carolina to Savannah

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Mobility City of Hilton Head, 97 Towne Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910 Grand Opening Ribbon Cut by Charlie Guilbert for Mobility City of Hilton Head SC Mobility City Hilton Head Technical Team led by Charlie Guilbert

Charlie Guilbert's mobility equipment knowhow will help disabled seniors and veterans get around independently in communities from Hilton Head SC to Savannah GA

BOCA RATON, FL, US, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and recliner lift chair markets, announced today the Grand Opening of its Mobility City of Hilton Head showroom conveniently located in Bluffton, SC. The local franchise will service the SC counties of Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton, and Allendale, and the Savanah GA Metro.“We are excited to bring our unique brand of customer experience and product knowledge to the Hilton Head area,” said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc . “Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible solution when they're shopping for mobility equipment, its repair and rental.”Mobility City of Hilton Head offers a wide selection of mobility equipment from the top manufacturers in the industry, as well as a team of certified service technicians who make house calls in vans fully equipped as a 'repair shop on wheels' for those who cannot visit the showroom.Charlie Guilbert, the Hilton Head Regional Manager SC/GA, is a young man with a large responsibility. His background as a computer programmer allowed him to observe various business models. Then he went to work for Mobility City of Columbus. Learning the business model from Don Guilbert, his father, Charlie has opened the first of several showrooms to come in the South Carolina - Savannah Metro region."Helping someone in dire need, whether it's providing a hospital bed to help them recover after a surgery, or providing just the right mobility scooter or lift chair to make someone independent again, is a feeling I would not trade for anything," said Charlie. " I'm truly blessed to be able to do what I do with the great team I have around me. I'm also fortunate to work with my father. We are fully committed to the community and doing our best to provide excellent service."“It's obvious Charlie discovered the satisfaction that comes from helping people every day and sees a great opportunity for growth in a strong regional market," said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "We want people in the community with mobility issues to know that we are here to help them stay mobile and independent,” said Vincent.For more information about Mobility City of Hilton Head, please visit https//hiltonheadsc.mobilitycity.com or call 843-949-3115.About Mobility CityMobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories with showrooms in almost 50 locations in the top markets in the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters.With over 39 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com

Mobility City of Hilton Head SC Sales, Rentals and Repairs Explained in 30 seconds!