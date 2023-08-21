United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”), reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable October 5, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023.



The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly cash dividend of $429.6875 per share (equivalent to $0.4296875 per depositary share or 1/1000th interest per share) on the Company’s 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (NASDAQ: UCBIO). The dividend is payable September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2023.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a top 100 U.S. financial institution with $26.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, and through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. UCBI is the financial holding company for United Community Bank ("United Community") which has 212 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. Among other awards, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. The bank is also a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards, including the 2022 awards for Small Business Banking-Likelihood to Recommend (South) and Overall Satisfaction (South), and was named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 240-6208

Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com