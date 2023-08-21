NVBDC has become an affiliate member of the NSBA to further advocate for the special needs of SD/VOBs
NVBDC is participating in a webinar series in partnership with NSBA titled "Service to Success".DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council - NVBDC has become an affiliate member of the NSBA - National Small Business Association to further advocate for the special needs of service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses.
To inaugurate this strategic partnership, we are participating in a webinar series in partnership with NSBA titled "Service to Success" which outlines how NVBDC and NSBA are going to lead the charge for Veteran Business development.
Check out the speaker lineup for this upcoming "Service to Success" webinar to be held on August 23rd at 4 PM EST.
Shauna Weatherly
Shauna Weatherly is the founder of Federal Subcontract Solutions LLC, an Oklahoma City-based consultancy which helps private firms navigate and succeed in the federal procurement space. Before starting her own Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Weatherly spent nearly 36 years as a procurement expert with the Army Corps of Engineers, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the General Services Administration (GSA).
Keith King
Keith King is an Army veteran and the founder and CEO of the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC). NVBDC is an award-winning organization that performs third-party veteran-owned business certification services and connects veteran-owned businesses with supplier diversity opportunities. Overall, King has devoted over 40 years to veterans’ advocacy.
Joanie Myers
Joanie Myers is co-founder COO of Strategic Link Partners, a consultancy that supports the U.S. Military’s special forces community. For her work, she was conferred The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the State of North Carolina’s highest civilian honor for her work in national security and innovation. Myers also serves on the NSBA Board of Trustees.
Bill Belknap
Bill Belknap is an Army veteran and president of AEONRG, LLC, a construction company serving government clients. To date, Belknap and his firm have fulfilled over $20 million in state and federal contracts. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Belknap is a former Acquisitions Corps officer and Director of the Army Science Board (ASB). He currently serves on the NSBA Board of Trustees.
Sign Up for NSBA's Service to Success Webinar here at no charge for August 23, 2023, at 4 PM.
Veteran business owners attending the NSBA’s Service to Success Webinar will learn about the NVBDC's National Veteran Matchmaking Conference, set to take place in the vibrant city of Louisville, Kentucky, this coming November 8th and 9th. This conference is more than just a gathering; it's a celebration of the resilience and ingenuity of veteran entrepreneurs. With a focus on education, networking, and business growth, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, learn from industry experts, and access to major corporate resources tailored to their specific needs.
What makes this year's NVBDC National Veteran Matchmaking Conference even more exciting is the exclusive offer for veteran attendees. As a gesture of appreciation for their service and dedication, veterans who attend NSBA’s "Service to Success" Webinar will receive a discounted admission to NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference. This not only underscores NVBDC’s commitment to the veteran community but also makes the event even more accessible and inclusive.
