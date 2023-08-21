Submit Release
Seven Springs Kids’ Pond closed due to McKinney Fire

The kids’ pond at Seven Springs Hatchery, located four miles north of Fenton Lake State Park in Sandoval County, is closed because of firefighting efforts surrounding the McKinney Fire. The pond and surrounding roads are closed to allow for dipping of water and access for fire crews.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish biologists and hatchery staff are putting together a plan to prioritize the relocation of fish inventories currently at the hatchery should that become necessary.

