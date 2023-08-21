Cary Skin Center Proudly Welcomes Joshua Eickstaedt, MD, Mohs Surgeon, to Pinehurst, N.C
Cary Skin Center announced the addition of Joshua Eickstaedt, MD, a Mohs surgeon who will be practicing in Pinehurst and Cary, North CarolinaCARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cary Skin Center announced today the addition of Dr. Eickstaedt, Mohs Surgeon, to the staff starting August 1, 2023. Joshua Eickstaedt, M.D., brings his expertise and dedication to our medical community. Born and raised in the beautiful town of Eau Claire, WI. Dr. Eickstaedt's journey in medicine began at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, where he graduated with honors in biochemistry.
In 2008, Dr. Eickstaedt earned his medical doctorate from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. He then pursued an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. His exceptional skills and commitment were recognized as he was selected to serve on the Division of Hospital Medicine executive and personnel committees, while also fulfilling the role of Assistant Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic.
During his time at Mayo Clinic, Dr. Eickstaedt discovered his interest in dermatology, prompting him to embark on a residency in Dermatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. His dedication to advancing the field of dermatology is evident through his involvement in numerous research projects, publication of scientific articles, and his role as Chief Resident.
Dr. Eickstaedt did his complex and rigorous ACMS fellowship training in Mohs Micrographic Surgery at the Surgical Dermatology Group in Birmingham, AL. Dr. Eickstaedt has completed 1500 Mohs cases and 1800 complex (flaps etc.) reconstructions. He has published ten peer-reviewed articles and given numerous presentations to professional groups. He is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, actively contributing to the advancement of the field.
"We're thrilled to be adding a fellowship-trained skin cancer surgeon of Dr. Eickstaedt's caliber to our staff," said Robert Clark, MD, PhD., President of Cary Skin Center. "We're glad to have a doctor with his expertise for our Cary and Pinehurst offices and glad to have him in North Carolina."
With the addition of Dr. Eickstaedt, Cary Skin Center, an accredited Center of Excellence for Mohs surgery and a renowned skin cancer treatment center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, announces its future move of its Pinehurst Office to Morganton Park North medical campus in January 2024. This new location will allow Cary Skin Center to expand its services and offer residents in the region greater access to exceptional healthcare.
With its fresh, modern medical park, Morganton Park North offers easy access to top-notch primary care and specialty surgeons. The medical campus is less than a mile from Highway 1 and conveniently located in Southern Pines, NC.
Cary Skin Center, one of the largest skin cancer treatment centers in North Carolina, will occupy over 15,000 square feet in Southern Pines and specialize in Mohs micrographic surgery, a highly effective technique for treating skin cancer. The center's physicians have performed thousands of Mohs surgeries and are recognized as a Center of Excellence in the field.
For more information on Dr. Eickstaedt or any of the other dermatologic surgeons at Cary Skin Center, interested parties can visit www.caryskincenter.com or call the clinic directly at 919-363-7546. Cary Skin Center is located at the corner NC Highway 55 and High House/Green Level West Road in Cary, NC. and 5 First Village Drive, Ste. 101, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Cary Skin Center is a skin cancer treatment center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, located in Cary and Pinehurst, North Carolina. Since 1998, Cary Skin Center has specialized in Mohs micrographic surgery which continues to be the most advanced and effective treatment procedure available for skin cancer.
About Cary Skin Center:
In 1998, Dr. Clark established the Cary Skin Center, a state-of-the-art outpatient surgical center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery for the removal of skin cancer. Because Mohs surgery is a highly complex and sophisticated surgical method, it requires extensive training. Dr. Clark, Dr. Malone, Dr. Ingraffea and Dr. Eickstaedt completed 1-2-year certified intensive training programs, including complex surgical cases and advanced reconstruction, to become Fellows of the American College of Mohs Surgery. In addition, they offer over 65 years of combined Mohs surgery experience.
