Mike Heckman Signs Publishing Deal with CelebrityPress® To Co-Author “Success In Any Economy” with Brian Tracy

Mike Heckman MS, CFP®, CEPA®

LUDINGTON, MI, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Heckman, Wealth Advisor, partners with CelebrityPress® to co-author the highly anticipated book, Success In Any Economy, alongside esteemed entrepreneur and Best-Selling Author® Brian Tracy. This dynamic collaboration unites visionary leaders and accomplished professionals to provide readers with a comprehensive guide to strategies in varied economic climates.

Anticipated to make its debut in the Fall of 2023, Success In Any Economy is a collection of insights, strategies, and real-life experiences that showcases the collective wisdom of industry pioneers.

Mike’s experience, combined with the global influence of Brian Tracy, will undoubtedly make Success In Any Economy an invaluable resource for individuals seeking to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

The publication will be launched under CelebrityPress® LLC imprint, admired for its commitment to showcasing the insights of prominent ThoughtLeaders® worldwide.

Mike Heckman's selection as a co-author speaks volumes about his outstanding achievements and his unwavering commitment to driving positive change. As a nationally recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, Retirement Planner, and Wealth Advisor, Mike has been instrumental in helping business owners, medical professionals, and retirees safeguard, preserve, and transfer their wealth since 2009. In 2019, he established Sable Point Wealth Management with offices in Ludington and Spring Lake, Michigan.

Currently pursuing his Financial Management Doctorate from California Southern University, Mike is conducting research on wealth preservation strategies in retirement, further highlighting his passion for continuous learning and innovation.

Mike's extensive educational background includes a Master of Science Degree in Financial Planning, a Bachelor of Business Administration, and specialized certifications in fields such as Behavioral Finance, Blockchain and Digital Assets, Exit Planning, Divorce Financial Analysis, Wealth Management, and Retirement Planning.

As a firm believer in the alignment of goals, values, and actions, Mike Heckman brings a unique blend of knowledge and compassion to his clients. His commitment to ongoing education and client-centric approach has earned him the designation of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner since 2014.

Success In Any Economy not only showcases Mike's dedication to professional success but also highlights his profound impact on helping individuals secure their financial futures.

A portion of the royalties generated from Success In Any Economy will be donated to the Entrepreneur’s International Fund, an organization dedicated to creating awareness for charitable causes.

For more information about Mike Heckman and his transformative contributions, please visit:

• Website: www.sablepointwealthmanagement.com

• Podcast: The Wealth Dock Podcast www.wealthdock.com