Green Home Systems Urges Duke Energy Customers to Act Now and Transition to Solar Power Amidst Rising Utility Costs

Rising Utility Prices in North Carolina

NORTHRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of Duke Energy's recent announcement of anticipated utility price hikes to bolster grid infrastructure in North Carolina, Green Home Systems, a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is urging Duke Energy customers to consider the benefits of switching to solar power. The company emphasizes that going solar not only promotes energy independence but also offers a strategic way to avoid future utility cost increases.

As Duke Energy takes steps to enhance the resilience of its grid against extreme weather and security threats, customers are bracing for potential spikes in their energy bills. However, Green Home Systems underlines that the time to act is now, to not only thwart future utility cost escalations but also contribute to a greener, more resilient energy landscape.

"Solar power is more than just an eco-friendly choice; it's a proactive step towards energy self-sufficiency," stated John Harper, Marketing Director at Green Home Systems. "By transitioning to solar energy, North Carolina homeowners can reduce their dependence on Duke Energy's grid, effectively sidestepping the need to pay extra for grid improvements."

Solar energy systems allow homeowners to generate their own electricity, utilizing the sun's abundant energy resources. This not only minimizes the impact of utility price fluctuations but also contributes to a greener environment.

The benefits of going solar include:

Energy Independence: Homeowners can produce their own electricity, reducing reliance on external energy sources.

Savings Over Time: Solar energy systems offer potential long-term savings on utility bills.

Environmental Impact: Solar power is a clean and renewable energy source, contributing to a reduction in carbon emissions.

To help Duke Energy customers explore the benefits of solar energy, Green Home Systems offers tailored consultations and customizable solar solutions. By making the switch, homeowners can actively participate in securing a resilient energy future for themselves while contributing to the stability of the overall energy infrastructure.

About Green Home Systems:

Green Home Systems is one of the nation's top providers of clean energy solutions, extending its influence across 21 states. Recognized as an Enphase Gold Installer and Elite Panasonic Installer, the company seamlessly fuses cutting-edge technology with sustainable living practices. At its core is an innovative virtual quoting proprietary tool, connecting homeowners with local installers and empowering informed decisions that lead to significant utility bill savings and environmental preservation. Beyond being a leading clean energy provider, Green Home Systems thrives on a collaborative network of over 1,000 industry professionals, fostering an ecosystem of innovation and shared expertise. By leveraging advanced technology, the company empowers homeowners to manage their energy consumption, ultimately reducing their carbon footprint. Green Home Systems is more than a transformation of homes—it's the architect of a sustainable, high-tech future where homeowners champion clean energy adoption for a greener planet. Explore our commitment at www.greenhomesystems.com.

