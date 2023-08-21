ClearDATA Named “Best Managed Security Service” in 2023 SC Awards

Prestigious cybersecurity awards program recognizes ClearDATA’s healthcare-specific CSPM for protecting healthcare data in the cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearDATA ®, the first and most comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and security services, today announced it has been selected as “Best Managed Security Service.” The recognition comes from the 2023 SC Awards program hosted by SC Media, honoring outstanding innovations, organizations, and leaders that are advancing the practice of information security. ClearDATA’s healthcare-native cloud security posture management (CSPM) solution, the CyberHealth Platform™, protects the industry’s cloud and data infrastructure, allowing companies to modernize care delivery while ensuring privacy, security and compliance.



SC Media’s panel of judges praised ClearDATA’s success as a managed security service, calling it “a cut above [its] peers."

ClearDATA is a protector of healthcare data in the public cloud—laser-focused on its mission to modernize healthcare to improve patient experiences and outcomes. The CyberHealth™ Platform offers healthcare organizations a trifecta of benefits: protecting healthcare data in the cloud while minimizing false positives and decreasing response times; automatically preventing, detecting and remediating compliance drift and PHI security gaps; and integrating privacy and security controls—so clients can innovate at the speed of healthcare.

For healthcare organizations, this means sensitive data is private, secure and compliant across cloud environments, from design through runtime. Furthermore, ClearDATA's healthcare-centric managed detection and response (MDR) services, including cyber threat intelligence, best-of-breed security technology and highly specialized expertise provide 24/7/365 protection from cyber threats.

“From early-stage startups to large enterprises, healthcare organizations have partnered with ClearDATA at every stage of their cloud journeys,” said Charles Cinert, Chief Services Officer at ClearDATA. “Whether planning a new application, balancing a complex multi-cloud strategy, or scaling a mature cloud operation, ClearDATA’s CSPM solutions help organizations manage their compliance, security and privacy posture across public cloud infrastructures. Ultimately, this empowers companies to innovate and transform healthcare—at speed.”

To view the complete list of winners for the 2023 SC Awards, visit: https://www.scmagazine.com/2023-sc-award-winners

For more information about how ClearDATA’s CyberHealth™ Platform helps healthcare organizations manage security posture through prevention, detection and response to cloud infrastructure risks—visit cleardata.com .

