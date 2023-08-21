Bratz Expands Partnership with Kylie Jenner to Release Highly Anticipated Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls, Now Available for Preorder

Branded merchandising experience, Bratz World, slated to pop-up across the U.S. timed to Bratz x Kylie doll debut on shelves in October

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest and fastest-growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, announced today the launch of the Bratz® x Kylie Fashion Dolls - Day & Night Editions and the Bratz x Kylie 24-inch Fashion Doll, in collaboration with global icon Kylie Jenner. The fashion dolls mark the expansion of the buzzworthy partnership announced earlier this month, which launched with the Mini Bratz x Kylie Jenner Collectibles. Fans can finally preorder the dolls they have been eagerly anticipating from the head-turning duo. The Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls mark the brand’s first-ever celebrity rendition of the full-size, eleven-inch dolls that put Bratz on the map.

The partnership is one that fans of both Bratz and Kylie have fervently asked for over the years, with connections being drawn between the two powerhouses’ influence across the fashion, beauty, and pop-culture zeitgeists.

The Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls are available in two iconic styles: a daring day look and an elegant night look. The Bratz x Kylie fashion doll rocks the Day Look wearing a patent leather minidress and sporty frames, paired with signature Bratz touches like the Bratz lip purse and over-the-top platforms. For the Night Look, Kylie is sporting vintage Hollywood glam in a textural one-shoulder, single-sleeve dress with an ultra-high slit. The dolls come in exclusive display packaging shaped unlike anything the brand has ever produced before and featuring fabulous Kylie Jenner character art in the popular Bratz animation style fans know and love. The Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls Day & Night Editions are each available for preorder now and on shelves beginning October 1.

The collection also features a large-scale 24-inch Bratz x Kylie Fashion Doll exclusively available on Amazon. The limited-edition collector doll has lavender hair and wears a shimmering, floor length gown with a purple feather-like train and sleeves. The larger fashion doll is also available for preorder today exclusively at Amazon.

“Bratz dolls are icons of their time because of their focus on confidence, unapologetic individuality and bold style and to this day, Bratz continues to expand its universe with those core values in mind.” said CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment, Isaac Larian. “Yasmin, Cloe, Jade, and Sasha started it all in 2001, and inspired a generation of kids to navigate their world bravely and with Bratitude. Now, the Kylie Jenner and Bratz collab introduces a contemporary style icon who grew up on the dolls into the Bratz Pack and explores what it means to be a modern Bratz girl.”

The Bratz x Kylie Collection fashion dolls will be available on shelves beginning October 1, joining the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles currently available. As part of the retail launch of the fashion dolls, Bratz World, a branded merchandising pop-up exclusive to Walmart will hit stores nationwide. Bratz World will feature the Bratz x Kylie Collection, other dolls from the Bratz lineup, and licensed products across apparel, beauty, and home, bringing an all-new retail activation, cross-category merchandise, and exciting fan immersion experiences - including a geo-gated augmented reality runway - to the toy aisle this holiday season. Shoppers can make the aisle their red carpet by scanning an in-store exclusive QR code to unlock the AR experience, which “Bratzifies” consumers via a filter and places them in a 360 Bratz world with animated Bratz characters and Kylie Jenner. Consumers can explore different Bratz settings and photo-opps with their favorite characters, walk a virtual runway, and capture it all to share on social media. The program will be available at all U.S. Walmart locations from October through the end of the year.

Known for their out-of-the-box looks, unapologetic attitude and timely pop culture references, Bratz knows how to get people talking, and the new Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls Day and Night Editions are leading the charge. The new fashion dolls are available for pre-order today online at Amazon (Day, Night), Target (Day, Night), and Bratz.com. Also available for preorder exclusively from Amazon is the Bratz x Kylie 24-inch Fashion Doll. The Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles are on shelves now at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Bratz.com. Get ready to visit Bratz World at Walmart beginning October 1 and follow along for Bratz news and exclusive content on Bratz.com, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Fluffie Stuffiez™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Micro Games of America™, Baby born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

