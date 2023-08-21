Melanie Casey Jewelry Announces Expansion Prepares to Open New Manufacturing and Training Facility in Lexington Kentucky
4,000-Square-Foot Facility Will Bring 20 New Jobs to Lexington, Attract Local Jeweler Talent Critical to Meeting Growing Demand.
Melanie Casey Jewelry, creators of hand-crafted, delicate fine jewelry based in Andover, Massachusetts, is thrilled to announce the company's expansion with the opening of a new manufacturing and training facility in Lexington, Kentucky.
“We’ve seen demand for our engagement rings, diamond rings, wedding bands and other fine jewelry grow significantly in recent years,” said founder Melanie Casey, “This facility will allow us to hire more jewelers, which is critical to meeting our customers’ needs.”Set to open in early September, the 4,000-square-foot manufacturing and training facility will bring 20 new jobs to Lexington over the next year, from essential part-time roles to highly skilled jewelry-making positions. There is even more possibility of even more growth in the future. Melanie continued. “Our jewelers will learn how to make our designs and be trained in the very complicated and technically difficult work we do, so our team can produce more jewelry to meet our growing demand.”
About Melanie Casey Jewelry
In just over a decade, Melanie Casey has taken her passion for jewelry-making from a hobby to a thriving operation that brings hand-crafted, high-quality jewelry to thousands of people worldwide. From handcrafted, heirloom-quality diamond engagement rings and necklaces to bracelets, unique cluster rings, and men’s wedding bands, the artists at Melanie Casey Jewelry consider themselves storytellers, crafting diamonds and gold in a way that honors each customer’s personal story. This commitment to quality extends to the company’s focus on extraordinary customer care as their mission. Their unmatched artistry and high standards have earned Melanie Casey Jewelry renown across the industry and the business world. In 2018, the company won the “Creative Concepts in Retailing Award” from the Retailers Association of Massachusetts. In 2020 and 2021, Inc. Magazine recognized Melanie Casey Jewelry as being one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
