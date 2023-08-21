Dove Season Opens September 2

The 2023-24 hunting season for mourning and white-winged doves opens on Saturday, Sept. 2, and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reminds seasoned and novice hunters the importance of being properly licensed, to observe state and federal regulations, and to follow safe hunting practices.

Dove hunting season will be separated into three segments: Sept. 2 - Oct. 7, Nov. 11 - Nov. 25, and Dec. 9 - Jan. 31, 2024. The daily bag limit is 15 mourning or white-winged doves, either as single species or combined, and shooting hours are from 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. Hunting of migratory game birds, including doves, by any method is not allowed on Sundays. It is illegal to dove hunt with a shotgun that can hold more than three shells, unless it is plugged with a one-piece filler incapable of removal without disassembling the gun, so its total capacity does not exceed three shells.

Migratory game bird hunters, including lifetime license holders, are required to register in the federal Harvest Information Program (HIP). HIP is a survey method developed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to collect more reliable estimates of migratory game bird harvests throughout the country. HIP certification is available July 1 – April 1 and expires June 30 each year.

Hunters can purchase or renew their license and obtain their HIP certification online for immediate use in the field. Hunters can also purchase and renew their license at a Wildlife Service Agent office or call 833-950-0575 , 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

It is a violation of state and federal law to take migratory game birds with the use or aid of salt, grain, fruit or any other bait. Additionally, hunters need to be aware that an area is considered baited for 10 days following the removal of all salt, grain, or other feed. Migratory game birds may be hunted in agricultural areas where grain has been distributed as the result of normal agricultural operations. Information regarding agriculture and planting techniques may be obtained from a local N.C. State Extension Center. Visit the agency’s website to view an interactive map of game land dove fields.

Hunting safety is priority when in the field. Free hunter safety courses are available through the Wildlife Commission. Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers advise dove hunters to follow these safety tips:

Adhere to established safe zones of fire.

Ensure you have the correct ammunition for your firearm.

Keep the muzzle of your firearm pointed in a safe direction.

Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.

Do not shoot at low-flying birds.

Do not place decoys on utility lines.

View more information about doves and download the 2023-24 North Carolina Regulations Digest (PDF/flipbook).