$38.5 Million Bel Air Promontory Estate with Unobstructed Views of Los Angeles to Auction via Concierge Auctions

In cooperation with Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates, 1250 Bel Air Road is set to auction in September.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sited on over 5.5 acres with jetliner views, 1250 Bel Air Road is currently listed for $38.5 million. This property is set to auction with No Reserve in cooperation with Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates. Bidding is scheduled to open 8 September and will be available via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We are thrilled to partner with Concierge Auctions to present the Bel Air Promontory, a one-of-a-kind estate unparalleled in this price category. We are certain that our expertise of the Los Angeles market paired with the database and global reach of Concierge Auctions will result in a successful and competitive auction"

Surrounded by $100-million-plus estates, the location of this property is exceptional. Down a long private driveway, one finds a renovated, over 14,000-square-foot modern gem. The property features a museum-quality garage with panoramic views and entertaining spaces with automated walls of glass that open to terraces. Entertain or cook in the gourmet kitchen complete with catering kitchen. The primary bedroom suite boasts top of the line closets and baths. The Bel Air Promontory boasts five additional bedrooms, all with an ensuite. Enjoy the 15-foot screening wall, wine cellar that holds over 320 bottles, gym/sauna and groundbreaking technology throughout the property. 1250 Bel Air Road is secluded, in a prime location, and newly renovated.

Perched atop the hills of Bel Air, you’ll find this gated architectural home at the end of a private road, with unobstructed views of downtown Los Angeles and the California coastline. Jaw-dropping estates and their A-list owners fill this neighborhood in the foothills of the Santa Monica mountains. California’s coast and the Los Angeles skyline paint a panorama, and these idyllic views are unobstructed from the property. Downtown Los Angeles and LAX are within 20 miles. From the shopping of Rodeo Drive to the campus of UCLA, all of Los Angeles is yours to discover from this coveted neighborhood.

1250 Bel Air Road is available for scheduled showings Saturday and Sunday 1PM–4PM & by private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

