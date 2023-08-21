Pretzelmaker Reveals Freshly Baked Rebrand

Original Pretzel Bite Franchise Brings the Joy with New Branding

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker, the innovator of soft Pretzel Bites, today announces the unveiling of its modernized branding and new tagline “Bite-Sized Fun, Full-Sized Flavor.” While the beloved pretzel franchise will maintain its time-honored recipes and craveable menu items, the new twist on its look will debut across platforms beginning today, and is just as fresh as its iconic Pretzel Bites - sure to deliver the next batch of customers for years to come.

“Continual investment in our brands is always our top priority,” said Mason Wiederhorn, Chief Brand Officer at FAT Brands. “It’s been a joy to build on our existing relationships with franchisees and customers as we spent months of research and effort to bring the new Pretzelmaker vision to life. We’re confident this new look consolidates the brand’s values and aspirations while owning a competitive leadership position.”

Pretzelmaker’s franchisees are behind this commitment to modernization with several top operators already committed to invest in their stores immediately, with work beginning this month. Pretzelmaker’s new look will complement the brand’s increased demand for online and to-go orders, while continuing to offer fresh baked bite-sized products directly from Pretzelmaker’s bakery case.

“It’s exciting to see Pretzelmaker continue to lean into the leading innovator of Pretzel Bites brand positioning – which you can see pulled throughout our new design and promotional imagery,” said Jenn Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer at FAT Brands. “We continue to modernize the guest experience by providing expanded formats and ways to enjoy our fresh baked product.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Pretzelmaker ®

Since its first stand opened in 1991, Pretzelmaker has been the home of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor. Best known as the innovator of Pretzel Bites, fresh goes into Pretzelmaker’s entire philosophy - from hand-rolled snacks to all-natural lemonade. Whether swinging by to grab a to-go order or having a sit-down meal, Pretzelmaker is where joy gets made. Pretzelmaker has grown into the second-largest soft pretzel concept in the U.S., with over 280 locations worldwide, and continues to innovate with breakfast, late-night and standalone drive-thru concepts. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

