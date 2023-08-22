Antares Vision Group, through rfxcel, Joins the Gateway Certified™ Program to Lead VRS Standardized Testing Initiative
AV Group, which led an FDA-approved pilot to extend testing of the VRS, continues its DSCSA leadership by helping to test industry readiness.TRAVAGLIATO, BRESCIA, ITALY, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Antares Vision Group, an Italian multinational and a leading provider of track and trace and quality control systems, today announced that it has joined the Gateway Certified™ program for Verification Router Service (VRS) verification to help pharmaceutical stakeholders prepare for upcoming serialization and drug product verification requirements in the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).
The industry established the VRS specifications to help verify the authenticity of products for salable returns. Many providers have developed solutions based on the VRS specification and have voluntarily collaborated in testing to ensure compliance and interoperability.
The Gateway Certified™ program for VRS Verify was established in response to industry concerns that manual methods and self-testing among more than a dozen solution providers was time-consuming, was not scalable, and lacked independent oversight.
Recognizing the importance of connectivity and interoperability, Antares Vision Group, through rfxcel technology, is committed to independent and objective VRS verification testing. “We recognize that solution providers need a more scalable, repeatable, and open testing approach,” said rfxcel CEO Glenn Abood. “We see the limitations of the current approach and see the potential impact on robust, reliable systems as well as adaptation to emerging requirements.”
“We appreciate Antares Vision Group’s leadership and ongoing commitment to facilitate information interoperability and product verification in the pharmaceutical supply chain,” said Gary Lerner, President of Gateway Checker Corporation. “We encourage all solution providers interested in establishing demonstrable VRS conformance to join the Gateway Certified™ program.”
The Gateway Certified™ program provides independent, objective, automated use-case testing to assure that pharmaceutical drug product verification requests and responses consistently meet industry and FDA regulatory requirements. It examines a system’s conformance to requirements and provides objective evidence that it consistently meets industry and regulatory needs.
Herb Wong, rfxcel senior vice president of product and strategy, will be facilitating a Roundtable Discussion about the VRS at the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) 2023 Traceability Seminar in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. To learn more, visit Antares Vision Group at Table-Top 21 at the seminar.
