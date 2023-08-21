Investigation of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (“Napco” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NSSC) complied with federal securities laws. On August 21, 2023, Napco announced it had “identified certain errors related to the Company’s calculation of cost of goods sold (“COGS”) and inventory for each of the first three quarters of fiscal 2023” and would be restating its financial results for those quarters. Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Napco stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/napco/ to discuss your legal rights.