Single-use Bioreactors Market Set to Eclipse US$ 18.9 Billion by 2033 Amidst Advancements in Vaccines and Biologics | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Single-use Bioreactors Market is a rapidly growing segment within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. These bioreactors are designed for the cultivation of cells and microorganisms used in the production of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other biologics. Unlike traditional stainless steel bioreactors, single-use bioreactors are disposable, offering several advantages such as cost-efficiency, reduced cross-contamination risk, and flexibility in scaling up or down bioprocessing operations

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for Single-Use Bioreactors is expected to be worth US$ 18.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to be worth US$ 4.5 billion by the end of 2023. It is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.4% between 2023 and 2033.



The market for single-use bioreactors is expected to have an absolute monetary opportunity of US$ 14.4 billion during the review period. It was worth US$ 3.9 billion in 2022.

Single-Use Bioreactors do not require the costly and time-consuming cleaning and sterilization processes that traditional stainless-steel bioreactors require. Due to lower personnel, maintenance, and downtime costs, they may be more cost-effective for a few biotech enterprises and research groups.

Single-Use Bioreactors provide greater production scale flexibility. They have is simple to adapt to different batch sizes. As a result, they may enable businesses to respond quickly to changes in demand or research requirements.

Due to the absence of cleaning and sterilization procedures, Single-Use Bioreactors can reduce the amount of time needed for equipment preparation. Additionally, they provide a straightforward setup, which could lead to quicker turnaround times and greater output.

Since Single-Use Bioreactors are thrown away after use, batch contamination is less likely. This is crucial when creating sensitive items such as vaccines, biological products, and cell therapies.

Sustainability and the reduction of environmental impact are issues that the biopharmaceutical sector is growing more concerned about. Single-Use Bioreactors use fewer resources and emit less wastewater than traditional stainless-steel bioreactors. These characteristics are anticipated to make them a more environmentally friendly option.

Development of single-use bioreactor technology has improved performance and output quality. This development is expected to increase technology adoption in the future.

The worldwide biopharmaceutical sector has been growing steadily as more drugs are created and more biologic therapies are approved. This expansion can result in a greater need for bioreactors, particularly single-use systems.

New bioreactors have gained increased acceptance from regulatory agencies including the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States. This is explained by the advantages and security of using single-use bioreactors in manufacturing processes.

Cross-contamination between batches is unlikely as Single-Use Bioreactors are discarded after usage. This would lessen the likelihood of batch failure caused by contamination and increase the safety of final products.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The global single-use bioreactors industry grew at a steady CAGR of 16.7% in the historical period between 2018 and 2022.

China single-use bioreactors industry is likely to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 3.3 billion in the review period.

The United Kingdom single-use bioreactors industry is anticipated to top a valuation of US$ 669.9 million by 2033.

Based on product, the single-use bioreactor systems segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2033.

In terms of type, the stirred-tank SUB segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.2% in the evaluation period.





“Since no cleaning or validation procedures are required in between batches, single-use bioreactors enable quick batch changes and quick bioprocess start-ups. Biopharmaceutical firms might be able to react to changes in demand quickly owing to their flexibility. They can adjust production schedules further and address unanticipated supply chain issues,” – Says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Leading producers of Single-Use Bioreactors might make significant investments in research & development to continuously advance their technology. They can concentrate on improving functionality, scalability, and compatibility with several cell types, enabling more effective and adaptable bioprocessing.

Key companies would frequently collaborate and develop alliances with research institutions, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and biopharmaceutical businesses. These partnerships can make it easier to share technology, co-create unique solutions, and broaden product offerings to cover more uses.

For instance,

MarqMetrix unveiled its new product, the ‘Single-use BioReactor BallProbe,’ in March 2023. Development of this novel product was motivated by the biopharmaceutical sector’s growing adoption of disposable technology. The business saw the need for solutions that might minimize risks of contamination while also boosting output and cutting costs.





Top 5 Companies in this Market:

Applikon Biotechnology BV Cellexus Ltd. Celltainer Biotech B.V. Cesco Bioengineering Co. Ltd. Danaher Corporation





Global Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Single-use Bioreactor Systems

Single-use Media Bags

Single-use Filtration Assemblies

Others

By Type:

Stirred-tank SUB

Wave-induced Motion

Bubble Column

Others

By End Use:

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Biopharma & Pharma Companies





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa





