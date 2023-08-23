"A Tale Of Two Auctions" starring Freddie Mercury and Eddie Howell
Andrea's painting perfectly captures that moment, between a slightly bashful Eddie and an effervescent Freddie”LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The painting of Eddie and Freddie is based on an actual photo taken of them both listening to a playback of Man from Manhattan at Sarm East studios in London, 1976. It features on the inner sleeve of the box-set. The painting, by Bolivian artist Andrea Terceros Barron was commissioned especially for the LP.
— Eddie Howell
"Looking at that snapshot brings back fond memories of those sessions", says Eddie. "From sitting at Freddie's Yamaha grand piano in his Kensington flat working on the arrangement of Man from Manhattan, to being in the studio recording Brian May's guitar solo, then recording Freddie's piano and backing vocals followed by my lead vocal... At the end of recording and mixing the track we sat there listening back to the final take. I think Andrea's painting perfectly captures that moment, between a slightly bashful Eddie and an effervescent Freddie."
All proceeds from the painting will be donated to the Mercury Phoenix Trust through our auction which will be announced on the website themanfrommanhattan.com
Freddie's Sotheby's auction.
"Great to see that the lyrics of Man from Manhattan are included as a lot in Freddie's auction at Sotheby's", says Eddie, "It's testament to how much he liked the song and I'm really touched that they were included."
In a recent interview Mary Austin revealed that she found a lot of lyrics in the piano stool belonging to that same Yamaha Grand Piano which is also up for auction! Maybe Eddie Howell’s Man From Manhattan lyrics were among those that she found…
Meanwhile pre-orders of Eddie Howell’s Man From Manhattan Special Edition Vinyl Box-Set are now live! More information about the auction will soon be published at themanfrommanhattan.com.
Source lyrics photo: -Sotheby's
