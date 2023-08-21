TELUS commits $5 million to support B.C. fire relief

TELUS technicians continue to work around the clock to maintain critical infrastructure and network connectivity under the most challenging of conditions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the devastating wildfires spreading throughout British Columbia and the significant impact this is having on children and families, TELUS, in partnership with TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, TELUS Indigenous Communities Fund, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods and TELUS Health are making an initial commitment of $5 million in cash donations and in-kind contributions to local charities and organizations supporting relief efforts and first responders, including the Canadian Red Cross, Salvation Army British Columbia Division, BC SPCA, Mamas for Mamas, BC Cattlemen’s Association and local food banks.

“Our TELUS team is devastated by the widespread wildfires that continue to rage across British Columbia and our hearts are with all of those affected,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “As always, we will continue to be there for British Columbians in their time of need and, in this regard, it is an honour to lend our support through an initial investment of $5 million to assist with wildfire relief efforts. I extend my sincere appreciation to our amazing team for once again demonstrating that when things are at their worst, Canadians can count on TELUS to be at its very best. We remain deeply committed to offering our resources and human compassion to help our fellow citizens in need.”

TELUS technicians continue to work around the clock to maintain critical infrastructure and network connectivity under the most challenging of conditions to ensure British Columbians and first responders stay connected. We are in direct contact with all levels of government and various support agencies to provide connectivity at critical locations, such as evacuation centres and emergency operations centre locations. We are also deploying mobile connectivity solutions where necessary to support response efforts.

Donations and in-kind support to assist with wildfire relief efforts in British Columbia include:

TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, TELUS Interior and Northern BC Community Board, TELUS Indigenous Communities Fund, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods, and TELUS Health are committing funds to help evacuees and British Columbians in need through local relief efforts, mental health support, emergency care and by providing food and supplies to affected areas.

TELUS is providing a 50 GB data top up to evacuated TELUS and Koodo Mobile® post-paid customers so they can stay connected with their loved ones.

TELUS Health has initiated a free community crisis hotline available 24/7 to all Canadians at 1-844-751-2133.

To support British Columbians who may not be able to travel to see their doctor, TELUS Health MyCare offers a robust suite of services, including those covered by provincial health insurance, such as access to licensed medical professionals in numerous languages, specialist referrals, mental health counsellors and registered dietitians.

offers a robust suite of services, including those covered by provincial health insurance, such as access to licensed medical professionals in numerous languages, specialist referrals, mental health counsellors and registered dietitians. TELUS Health Virtual Pharmacy patients who were evacuated and usually receive their prescriptions by home delivery can contact 1-877-796-7979 to re-route their prescription, if needed immediately, to another location or accessible pharmacy.

TELUS Health is matching all donations to the BC SPCA up to $10,000 to support their emergency response efforts. Evacuated pet owners can also access free virtual veterinarian and vet technician consults for their dogs or cats using TELUS Health MyPet and the code BCWILDFIRE.

TELUS is supporting evacuees by offering disaster kits to evacuation centres with essential items like bandages, USB car chargers and flashlights.

TELUS SmartHome Security is ensuring automation services remain active so customers with remote access through the SmartHome app can continue to monitor their homes and property where local power and communications infrastructure remains intact.

TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has activated a text-to-donate fundraising campaign whereby TELUS customers can text the word DONATE to 41010 to give $20 to TELUS Friendly Future Foundation to support registered charities providing wildfire relief across the country.



In addition, TELUS is working closely with evacuated Indigenous communities to support their connectivity needs and supply disaster kits.

Customers in Alberta and B.C. can redeem their TELUS Rewards points for a $20 donation to TELUS Friendly Future Foundation in support of wildfire relief efforts. To learn more about TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, visit friendlyfuture.com .

